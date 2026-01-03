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Salt-N-Pepa's Cheryl 'Salt' James Shares 'Kings & Queens' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 03, 2026 11:00 AM EST
Salt-N-Pepa's Cheryl 'Salt' James Shares 'Kings & Queens' Video

(Strong Arm Media) Grammy Award-winning hip-hop pioneer Cheryl "Salt" James steps boldly into her solo era with the release of "Kings & Queens," the second single from her highly anticipated debut solo album, Salty N Lit, due Spring/Summer 2026.

A declaration of self-worth, legacy, and empowerment, "Kings & Queens" finds Salt doing what she has always done best...speaking truth, uplifting community, and honoring the culture that shaped her.

"Kings & Queens" is the follow-up to her debut single "Chosen," which received significant fan support. The single follows her debut solo release and further cements this next chapter as both personal and purposeful.

The accompanying music video was filmed at The Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx. This symbolic and powerful setting underscores Salt's lifelong commitment to preserving and celebrating hip-hop history.

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Salt-N-Pepa's Cheryl 'Salt' James Shares 'Kings & Queens' Video

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