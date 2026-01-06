Christina Aguilera and Calvin Harris Lead Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup

(Giant Noise) Christina Aguilera and Calvin Harris are set to headline Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Music Festival for the 2026 edition, returning March 13-14 to Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

Featuring 16 artists over two days, the festival will include performances by Major Lazer Soundsystem, Foster The People, Ravyn Lenae, Stephen Sanchez, GROUPLOVE, Flipturn, Between Friends, The Runarounds, The Two Lips, Jade LeMac, Aidan Bissett, Mallrat, Skateland and Caroline Hale, cementing its reputation for featuring some of the biggest names in pop music.

"We're proud to bring Sips & Sounds back to Austin for its fourth year, where music and community come together in a big way," said Derek Alexander, VP of Commercial & Digital at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. "A dynamic lineup and engaging on-site experiences at Auditorium Shores will once again set the stage for a standout festival experience."

Coca-Cola returns with immersive activations throughout the festival for fans to enjoy beyond the music lineup alongside an array of local food vendors to choose from, all set against the backdrop of the downtown Austin skyline along the lakefront Auditorium Shores.

Ticket types include 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission and GA+ with layaway available. General Admission tickets grant entrance into the festival with local food vendors and concessions for purchase, free water refill stations, and more. New to Sips & Sounds Music Festival: GA+ offers festival entry through a dedicated entry lane as well as a dedicated lounge with relaxed seating, dedicated air-conditioned restrooms, a cash bar, complimentary Coca-Cola soda products, and more. Children 2 and under are allowed in free with a ticketed adult. Festival-goers are encouraged to take a rideshare, as there is no official festival parking. For complete ticket details, visit www.sipssoundsfest.com/tickets.

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