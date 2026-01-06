DaBaby Recruits His Daughter Twin For 'Don't Insult Me' Vidoe

(IC) DaBaby has officially announced his upcoming album BE MORE GRATEFUL, which will be arriving on January 16, alongside the release of a powerful new single and music video, "DON'T INSULT ME," featuring Twin, his daughter.

The new record introduces a deeply personal chapter from DaBaby, pairing raw conviction with an intimate family moment as Twin appears on the track. "DON'T INSULT ME" blends urgency and reflection, underscoring themes of pride, protection, and perspective that fans can expect throughout BE MORE GRATEFUL. Directed by Nick Mays, the music video opens with paparazzi and reporters aggressively hounding DaBaby as he walks with Twin. As the scene escalates, Twin steps in, using her superpowers to wave off one of the reporters, instantly shifting the tone. The video then follows DaBaby as he delivers pointed verses about who he truly is, grounding the visual in themes of identity, resilience, and protection, with Twin remaining by his side throughout.

The release of "DON'T INSULT ME" stands out as one of the most personal moments in DaBaby's recent catalog, seamlessly blending raw conviction with a heartfelt, family-centered message that resonates throughout BE MORE GRATEFUL. Fans who pre-order the album will receive instant gratification tracks, including "DON'T INSULT ME" and "PBJT," as well as previously released singles "LETTER TO MY YN," "PAPER LOW," and "OUT YA BUSINESS." Pre-order HERE.

This announcement follows a prolific streak that began with the release of "LETTER TO MY YN," a motivational single aimed at inspiring the younger generation. The Belly-inspired video for "LETTER TO MY YN," featuring DaBaby and his nephew, highlighted themes of guidance, accountability, and steering clear of the pitfalls that can derail young lives, ideas that continue to echo throughout BE MORE GRATEFUL.

Most recently, DaBaby dropped the striking black-and-white video for "OUT YA BUSINESS," directed by Nick Mays and released on his birthday. Set inside a school, the visuals reinforced his emphasis on focus, responsibility, and staying grounded amid real-world distractions, further signaling the clarity and intention behind his current output.

Beyond the music, DaBaby continues to expand his impact off the mic. In honor of his late brother, Glenn Johnson, he launched DaBaby Cares during Suicide Prevention Month in 2024, an initiative dedicated to mental health awareness, breaking stigma, and providing resources for those in need. The program's first event at West Charlotte High School delivered critical mental health resources and distributed a Youth Mental Health 101 guide to hundreds of students, reflecting DaBaby's ongoing commitment to community outreach.

As one of the leading rappers of his generation, DaBaby has achieved multi-platinum success on a global scale. His catalog has surpassed 25 billion streams worldwide, with 53 singles landing on the Billboard Hot 100, including the No. 1 hit "Rockstar," that year's song of the summer. His most recent project, HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE?, marked his eighth Billboard 200 album, while collaborations with That Mexican OT, Skilla Baby, and DDG have continued to expand his track record of proven hits.

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