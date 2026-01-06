Julian Never Shares 'Say Something' Video

(Sweet Cheetah) Los Angeles' Julian Never has released the new song "Say Something", which is the second single and video from the forthcoming Everyday Is Purgation LP for Mt.St.Mtn.

"Say Something" is about trying to fix yourself by making the same mistakes and following the same attachment patterns. You've just wrecked your life, and this relationship isn't going to fix you. An artist drops into your life-only to disappear as fast, ending things through a cryptic screenshot posted by their friend on Instagram.

You expected more of yourself for getting vulnerable like this, for caring as much as you did. You know you weren't owed anything, but it still stings. It bruises the ego. Give yourself a rest. This wasn't meant to be. Move on.

"Say Something" is a country-ballad take on jangle pop, featuring Josh Yenne on pedal steel. It's about that raw feeling of being left behind-caught in the loop of rumination, waiting for words that never come.

Private press kit for review, feature, and airplay consideration here.

The album drops on February 6, 2026, with 100 copies on Royal Blue (mailorder/shows only) and 200 copies on Milky Clear vinyl.

Julian Elorduy has been making music since he was fifteen, moving from the noise-soaked chaos of Mayyors to the jangling indie-pop of Fine Steps and, later, the more solitary reflections of Pious Fiction as Julian Never.

His new album, Everyday is Purgation awakens on the other side of a Dark Night of the Soul drawing on the writings of mystic, St. John of the Cross-stripping away comforting narratives in order to see what remains with a clearer, more ascetic eye. It's Julian at his most exposed, shaped equally by the underground that raised him and the melodic pop that continues to haunt him.

"Julian Never's jangle, all-chiming balladry power pop poetry is one of our favourite revelations in the past few months. [...]Full of heart and heat, Julian Never's vocal is equipped with a turn of phrase reminding us a little of Jack Tatum of Wild Nothing but not afraid to bear his heart, allowing the vocal range to arch upwards into a delightful upper register." -Monorail Music

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