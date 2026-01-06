Katie Tupper Shares New Platonic Love Song 'Safe Ground'

(BHM) Katie Tupper has released her new single "Safe Ground" ahead of her debut album on January 21. The final preview before Greyhound is unveiled in its totality, "Safe Ground" is an unshakeable promise to a best friend. As life grows new branches and gnarls, Tupper's root system is firmly held within the earth. Her devotion holds true whether those roots run beneath endless plains or city skylines.

She shares, "This is my platonic love song. I wrote it to my best friend about how lucky I feel to know her. It is my promise to her to always be a safe spot for her to land."

Often receiving comparisons to Olivia Dean and Charlotte Day Wilson, Tupper's smoky alto voice wraps together soul, indie and alternative R&B with just a touch of folky twang on her upcoming debut. Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Greyhound unites the prairie roots of Tupper's past with the blended and expanded worldview of her present.

Speaking on her upcoming record, Tupper said, "Greyhounds that race on tracks are given these parameters and rabbit decoys to chase that are unreachable. If the front/fastest dog gets close to the decoy it just speeds up to make them run faster. The dogs think they are chasing something reachable but by design it will always be slightly ahead of them. It made me think about my relationships and how I act in the world. I am often both the Greyhound and the decoy - chasing something unreachable and being the thing that cannot be caught."

All before releasing a debut record, Tupper has amassed over 22 million streams worldwide and received a JUNO Award nomination for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year. Ahead of making an official debut in the US, she has sold out shows in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, with more dates to come.

Greyhound will be released on January 21 via Arts & Crafts. The record was produced by Tupper's touring partners and frequent collaborators Justice Der (Rachel Bobbitt, Dylan Sinclair) and Felix Fox (BADBADNOTGOOD). The album is a confessional; one of lessons learned and things we leave behind.

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