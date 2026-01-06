KiNG MALA & Audrey Nuna Cover Britney Spears 'Toxic' For VALORANT 2026 Season

(2b) Riot Games kicks off the 2026 VALORANT Season Start with a dark, seductive reimagining of Britney Spears' "Toxic." Rising alt-pop artist KiNG MALA joins forces with KPop Demon Hunters' standout Audrey Nuna to transform the early-2000s classic into a brooding electronic-pop anthem. Their haunting, moody vocals breathe new life into the iconic track.

The track arrives alongside the cinematic "WHY WE FIGHT BACK," a video steeped in themes of vengeance and ambition. Fans can watch the full cinematic now, and the track is available across all major streaming platforms.

"Being invited into the Riot Games and VALORANT world is something I'll never forget," shares KiNG MALA. "The chance to reimagine a song I've loved for so long was already huge, but finding out that Audrey - one of the artists who inspires me most - would be part of it too made it unforgettable. I'm truly so stoked to have been a part of such an incredible experience."

"Starting the year with a track this emotionally charged feels incredibly special," shares Jonny Altepeter, Lead Music Supervisor at Riot Games. "KiNG MALA and Audrey Nuna brought a raw intensity to 'Toxic' that immediately connected with the themes we're exploring in WHY WE FIGHT BACK. We're thrilled to share this piece with players as we enter a season where the stakes and the emotions are higher than ever."

Building off last year's emotionally resonant "WHY WE FIGHT" cinematic that celebrated VALORANT's five-year anniversary, "WHY WE FIGHT BACK" kicks off the 2026 season with a darker perspective rooted in themes of determination and retaliation through the eyes of VALORANT's Agents, reminding players that the stakes are higher than ever.

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