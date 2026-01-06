Ladytron Announce North American Tour

(Nettwerk) Following the announcement of their eighth studio album due out in March, UK electronic pop icons Ladytron are pleased to share their return to North America in 2026 with new tour dates in May and June. The five-date run will see Ladytron bring their new live show to Los Angeles, Berkeley, Seattle, Portland, and Denver.

Ladytron also shares another taste of their luxurious imminent album, Paradises, with their fourth single and video, "Caught in the Blink of an Eye." The song, which the band describes as a "Holiday Romance," is almost indecently catchy and one of Paradise's most bubblegum moments, but comes with a melancholic sting in the tail that gradually envelops the track as luscious, ghostly layers build ecstatically to rapture. The eerie accompanying music video was directed by Ladytron's own Daniel Hunt, and was shot in the planet's new nightlife capital, São Paulo, Brazil.

Earworm "Caught in the Blink of an Eye" follows the hypnotic "I Believe in You," tech-noir banger "I See Red," and ethereal duet "Kingdom Undersea," which will all appear on the band's much anticipated new album, Paradises, due out on March 20th via Nettwerk.

After over two decades of carving new sonic territory and becoming one of the touchstone artists of the 2000s, Helen Marnie, Daniel Hunt, and Mia Arroyo of Ladytron arrive reinvigorated on their much-anticipated eighth studio album, Paradises, slated for release on March 20th, 2026, via Nettwerk - the label that brought you Velocifero (2008) and Gravity the Seducer (2011).

Blazing with colour, Paradises is Ladytron at their most sleek, most romantic, most urgent, and most psychic - a luminescent collage of tech primitivism, high-priestess disco, spectral soul, and balearic noir. It's a beach at the end of the world, filled with premonitions, prayers, and incantations.

Produced by Daniel Hunt and mixed by long-time collaborator Jim Abbiss (Grammy winner for Adele's debut), the expansive 16-track album marks Ladytron's most dance-oriented record since Light & Magic, and their most significant leap since Witching Hour. Abbiss remarked, "When I heard the demos for Paradises, I was truly blown away. The variety in songwriting and arrangements reminded me of Witching Hour, but with its own unique atmosphere, sonics, and attitude." Helen Marnie added, "It was like a homecoming. We just fit. His enthusiasm is contagious, and having that in the room really creates a kind of magic."

Written and recorded over five months from late 2023, with final touches completed in early 2025, genre-defying Paradises took shape across Liverpool, São Paulo, Montrose, Dalston, and was completed at Dean Street Studios in Soho, London, where Tony Visconti famously recorded Bowie's Scary Monsters.

Mira Aroyo adds, "I wanted to write from that perspective and channel that fun feeling of first working together back in the late '90s when we had nothing to lose." From the first Liverpool sessions, it was clear the new album was something special. "Feeling at ease brings the best out of us, and there was a buzz in the studio about the material that felt new," said Marnie.

Paradises was written from scratch in an intense, rapid process. "Every time I went into the studio, I'd come out after an hour with a new track," said Hunt. "The key motivation was fun. Everything became fun again."

"There's an itch we never scratched," he added, "which is that despite our origins in the DJ world, we never actually made a 'disco' record. Albeit, 'disco' in our context has a somewhat different meaning."

Threads of dance music, such as proto-house, early electro, and disco, have woven through all their albums, and just like other facets of the group, come in and out of focus and prominence across their body of work. On Paradises, one unmistakable characteristic is that side of Ladytron coming to the fore, and creating a canvas for the formation of something new.

NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

May 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

May 30 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

May 31 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

June 02 - Portland, OR @ Revolution

June 03 - Denver, CO @ Oriental

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