Will Epstein Reveals New Single 'Dishwasher'

(Chromatic) Woodstock, NY-based composer and multi-hyphenate Will Epstein today shared his single "Dishwasher," a bemused, existential ode to, and self-examination-by-way-of, the household appliance. "It was always glaring at me, taunting me, and I couldn't get away from this feeling that I was living my life on its terms instead of the other way around. For months, every time I ran the dishwasher, I would be embroiled in utter befuddlement that it was time to stick the little pod in its hole and send my porcelain through the paces yet again. Didn't I just do this??" he explains. "The whole thing was causing a level of distress that my partner found both amusing and disconcerting and I myself started to wonder, is there something more going on here? Was it the passing of time that I couldn't accept? Or the endless cleaning cycles, compulsively correct? It's a mystery that still haunts me but nevertheless, every time I open a freshly run machine, I'm filled with boundless joy that I can choose any plate I want, any bowl I want, any knife I want."

"Dishwasher" is the third and final single from Epstein's new album Yeah, mostly, out this Friday, January 9, via Fat Possum. The sinuous, loping track follows lush and languid lead single "Brideshead Revisited Revisited" and the gentle September single "That'll Be Me." Yeah, mostly is now available for pre-order and Epstein will celebrate the release with a Brooklyn, NY show next week on January 13th at Nightclub 101 and in Los Angeles on January 22nd at Healing Force of the Universe.

The 11 tracks on Yeah, mostly resemble a collection of short stories traversing-in addition to a person's relationship with their dishwasher-a grandparent's funeral, a newfound love of costume dramas, an ungodly cold night in Los Angeles and other scenes that float in and around the rhythms of daily life. It is the most personal and self-assured album yet from Epstein-also known for his work under the moniker High Water, in addition to collaborations with Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington (Darkside)-as well as the most seemingly effortless application of his songwriting talents. His work composing for movies, like the forthcoming documentary Joybubbles (directed by Rachael J. Morrison and premiering next month at the Sundance Film Festival) or his recent IDA Documentary Award-nominated score for Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV, bleeds into his recent, more accessible work. "A drop of music on an image can totally change the feeling and texture," he maintains, and his fluid and uninhibited way of creating a different type of architecture for each scene imbues his songs with whimsy and character.

Yeah, mostly was recorded between July 2024 and January 2025 at Epstein's home studio on an eight track tape machine, with vocals sung live and unedited, and minimal overdubs. The album's warm, homespun quality owes much to the intimate setting of its creation. With Yeah, mostly, Epstein wanted to pay special attention to developing his songwriting craft and finding a voice for his lyric writing that felt more naturally his own. These vignettes resemble love notes or tiny capsules of memory, where the romance often comes from the simplicity and absurdity of merely being alive. Every day hangs in a fragile balance, and the only thing grounding is both the certainty of routine and the simple pleasures of building a life with someone.

Despite the record's insular feel, creativity through collaboration remains at the forefront as the presence of others continues to color Epstein's life. His vocals may remain front and center throughout Yeah, mostly, but it's "having community and working with community and that being a really important part of building the music" that has always remained an integral part of Epstein's artistic career. Co-produced by Michael Coleman (Cassandra Jenkins, Billie Marten)-who also provided additional guitar, synths, bass, and backing vocals-the album also features contributions from Austin Vaughn (Cass McCombs, Luke Temple, Sam Evian) and Kenny Wollesen (Linda Thompson, Laurie Anderson, Tomberlin) on drums/percussion; Kurt Kotheimer (Cassandra Jenkins) and Eli Crews (Tune-Yards) on bass and co-engineering; and Zosha Warpeha (L'Rain, Big Thief) on hardanger d'amore.

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