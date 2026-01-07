2026 Rolling Loud Festival Announced

(align) For the past decade, Rolling Loud has stood as the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival, building a global stage for the genre's most iconic moments across four continents. Wherever Rolling Loud goes, it will always be the home for hip-hop.

Today, Rolling Loud announces its next US festival - Rolling Loud 2026 - is set for May 8-10, 2026 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Returning to the summer, Rolling Loud 2026 will stand as the only Rolling Loud festival in the United States in 2026. The beginning of a fresh chapter, Rolling Loud 2026 is switching up locations - bringing the festival's iconic legacy to a city that has emerged as one of the country's strongest festival markets. Built for scale, Orlando provides the space, infrastructure and accessibility to support the tens of thousands of fans who travel for Rolling Loud every year. With the full lineup to be released soon, the festival is set to bring the energy it's always known for, highlighting hip-hop's biggest stars while elevating the next generation of breakout talent.

"We wanted to bring Rolling Loud back to the summer and build it without compromise," says Matt Zingler, Rolling Loud Co-Founder/Co-CEO. "With Orlando, we're able to be more accessible for fans, expand our footprint, and think long-term. Rolling Loud has always been about meeting the culture where it's going, not where it's been. Bringing the festival back to the summer - in a market built for it - lets us do that at the highest level."

"No matter what city we're in - give us the space and we'll build the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival," adds Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud Co-Founder/Co-CEO. "As the brand has grown globally, it made sense to bring everything into one definitive U.S. show and build the ultimate flagship experience. If our 2025 LA show reminded people of anything, it's that when Rolling Loud comes together, there's nowhere else like it."

Rolling Loud 2026 pre-sale tickets go on-sale Friday, January 9th, at 10am ET at rollingloud.com.

Pre-sale tickets start at $249 all-in or $9.99 deposit on layaway plan. All purchasers will receive a free, exclusive Rolling Loud 2026 t-shirt. Fans are encouraged to purchase pre-sale tickets, as prices will rise. Rolling Loud 2026 fans can also look forward to RL Week - a lineup of exclusive events and experiences taking over Orlando during festival week, with full details to be announced.

The Rolling Loud World Tour is making its next stops in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia on March 7- 8, 2026. Rolling Loud Australia is set to make its long-awaited comeback - returning to the region for the first time since 2019 - with headliners Gunna and Ken Carson, plus Sexyy Red, Swae Lee, Tyga, Ski Mask The Slump God, Ian, Osamason and many more. In November 2025, the debut Rolling Loud India brought 65,000 fans together for an unforgettable weekend featuring international hip-hop talent and Indian superstars, including headliners Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver and Karan Aujla. The success was undeniable - so much so that Rolling Loud India is already confirmed to return in November 2026.

Rolling Loud California 2025 delivered one of the defining moments in the brand's history. From Playboi Carti's marathon 2.5-hour headlining set just days after releasing I AM MUSIC, to Peso Pluma becoming the first Latin artist to headline a Rolling Loud festival, and A$AP Rocky's dramatic return to the stage via helicopter - the weekend captured the scale, spectacle, and cultural impact that define Rolling Loud worldwide. In May 2026, Rolling Loud will write its next chapter.

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