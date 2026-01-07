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Alemeda Shares 'I'm Over It' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 07, 2026 2:57 PM EST
Alemeda Shares 'I'm Over It' Video

(2b) Alemeda releases the music video for "I'm Over It," a raw, intimate journey through the streets of New York City. Against the city's chaotic energy, the video mirrors the emotional turbulence of ending a close friendship, following Alemeda from pain to quiet acceptance. Stripped of bright, high-energy production, the track's quietness highlights the vulnerability of saying goodbye.

"This was one of the most emotional videos I've ever shot," Alemeda shares. "This song is about realizing you can't help someone and the heartbreak of accepting that."

After the release of her sophomore EP But What The Hell Do I Know (Warner Records/TDE) and a standout performance at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw, Alemeda is hitting the road for a quickie, but a goodie - But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour. Kicking off in Atlanta, GA on February 18 and wrapping in Los Angeles on February 26, Alemeda promises sets full of raw truths and unapologetic pop-rock sass.

But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour 2026:
2/18 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl
2/20 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
2/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
2/23 - Toronto, ON - TD Music Hall
2/24 - Chicago, IL - Backline
2/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

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