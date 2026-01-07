(2b) Alemeda releases the music video for "I'm Over It," a raw, intimate journey through the streets of New York City. Against the city's chaotic energy, the video mirrors the emotional turbulence of ending a close friendship, following Alemeda from pain to quiet acceptance. Stripped of bright, high-energy production, the track's quietness highlights the vulnerability of saying goodbye.
"This was one of the most emotional videos I've ever shot," Alemeda shares. "This song is about realizing you can't help someone and the heartbreak of accepting that."
After the release of her sophomore EP But What The Hell Do I Know (Warner Records/TDE) and a standout performance at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw, Alemeda is hitting the road for a quickie, but a goodie - But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour. Kicking off in Atlanta, GA on February 18 and wrapping in Los Angeles on February 26, Alemeda promises sets full of raw truths and unapologetic pop-rock sass.
But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour 2026:
2/18 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl
2/20 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
2/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
2/23 - Toronto, ON - TD Music Hall
2/24 - Chicago, IL - Backline
2/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
Alemeda Shares 'I'm Over It' Video
Alemeda Announces But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour
Alemeda Shares 'Happy With You' Visualizer As Her New EP Arrives
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Yoshiki Performs With Perry Farrell, Josh Groban, and Jonathan Davis At 2 Sold-Out Disney Hall Shows
Donald Fagen's 'Kamakiriad' Gets Audiophile Upgrade
Crowbar Cancel Summer Tour Due To Kirk Windstein Health Issues
Dropout Kings Honor Late Frontman Adam Ramey With 'Brace Yourself' Video
The Charlatans UK Expand 'We Are Love' Album As The Prepare For North American TOur
Watch Pure Reason Revolution's 'Spin Like Fire' Video
Motley Crue Recap Kick Off Of The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour
MESHUGGAH Announces Signing and Limited-Edition Transformers Collaboration at San Diego Comic-Con
Hear The Damn Truth's 'Be Somebody (Live at Hotel2Tango)'
The Moody Blues In The Studio For 'Every Good Boy Deserves Favour' Anniversary
L7's Jennifer Finch Passes Away At 59 From Brain Cancer