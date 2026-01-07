Miist Launches The Love Project With 'Love Will Show Us the Way'

(PPR) After a breakout year that turned a single song into a worldwide movement, multilingual recording artist Miist begins 2026 with a powerful new chapter: The Love Project. Anchored by her new lead song "Love Will Show Us the Way," arriving Spring 2026 - a collaboration with legendary Italian producer and songwriter Mauro Malavasi (producer and writer of Andrea Bocelli's Romanza) - Miist is expanding her message-driven creative universe across music, media, and community initiatives.

Miist's 2025 momentum is difficult to ignore. She became the first native Chinese artist to break into Billboard's Top 25 Pop/AC chart, charting multiple times while also landing the #1 Indie Billboard AC song in the U.S. She then took a concept born from a real-life tragedy, the story of a young man in Tokyo who died alone and went unnoticed for weeks, and transformed it into "Could You Lend Me a Smile" - a global collaboration released in 16 language versions across five continents, involving artists with over 60 GRAMMY wins and nominations, earning multiple world records, and generating millions of views as the project took off around the world.

Now, Miist is building on that foundation with a 2026 slate that brings together new music, audience participation, mental health storytelling, and tangible community tools. Everything is grounded in a simple idea she returns to again and again: meaningful change begins with small 15 second actions, taken right now.

As the GRAMMY Awards approach, she is continuing a tradition that reflects that philosophy. For the second year in a row, Miist is giving away two guest tickets to the GRAMMYs to fans whose personal stories resonate most deeply with her. Last year, she invited two fans to join her after hearing how much the experience would mean to them, and this year she is once again asking her community to share their stories as a reminder that connection matters more than access or status.

That same spirit is shaping the music video for her upcoming song "Love Will Show Us the Way." Rather than centering the spotlight on herself, Miist is turning the video into a global community moment, inviting fans around the world to submit short clips capturing simple, real-life acts of kindness: helping a stranger, hugging a friend, sharing a smile, or showing up for someone in need. Selected videos will be woven into the final release. As Miist put it in her call to fans, "Let's show everyone we can change our world."

While 2025 centered on The Smile Project, Miist's 2026 creative arc turns toward The Love Project, a new body of work exploring love as a stabilizing force in a world shaped by loneliness, disconnection, trauma, and fear. Anchored by "Love Will Show Us the Way," with additional songs planned throughout the year, the project reflects Miist's consistent guiding mission: creating "meaningful songs for a difficult world." Writing across genres, she addresses real and often uncomfortable truths while leaving listeners with a sense of possibility and hope - a philosophy that extends well beyond her recordings.

That message carries through her acclaimed podcast, Make Me Smile with Miist, now ranked among the Top 10 Mental Health podcasts in the U.S. Blending personal storytelling, research, and original music, the show is anchored by a simple, repeatable framework Miist calls "15-second actions that change your world." Each episode centers on a specific theme and closes with a small, immediate action designed to turn reflection into practice. Topics range from gratitude, fear, and resentment to social media disconnection, comparison, curiosity, and the fundamental human need to be seen and remembered.

Building on the podcast's success, Miist is preparing to release Make Me Smile with Miist, a forthcoming self-help and mental health book that translates these ideas into short, approachable chapters. Designed around practical, time-friendly insights, the book weaves music directly into the experience, creating a format that sits at the intersection of storytelling, listening, and personal reflection.

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