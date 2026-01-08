Bruno Mars Announces New Album 'The Romantic'

(Atlantic) Marking a decade since his last solo project, Bruno Mars is officially returning with his long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, arriving everywhere on February 27 via Atlantic Records.

You can pre-order the exclusive first-pressing numbered vinyl now here, while supplies last. The announcement heralds the arrival of a new single from the project, which will be available this Friday, January 9.

The new project comes in the wake of Bruno's continued chart success, with recent singles including the GRAMMY award-winning "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga, which became the fastest song in Spotify history to reach one billion streams and topped the Billboard Global 200 Chart for a record-tying 18 weeks, as well as the pervasive "APT." with ROSE-the latter of which was just crowned the most globally streamed song of 2025 by Apple Music, and scored 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart and 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global 200 Chart. Beyond its massive global chart achievements, "APT." also won "Song of the Year" at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, and earned three nominations at this year's 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards for "Song of the Year," "Record of the Year," and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance."

Bruno continues to prove himself as one of the most influential forces within the music industry. In January 2025, he became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 150 million monthly listeners, ranking him among the platform's top global artists. In October 2022, he became the first artist in RIAA history to earn six Diamond-certified singles. As of 2026, he has reached at least seven RIAA Diamond certifications for songs including "Just the Way You Are," which is now the highest-certified song in history at 21x RIAA Platinum, "Uptown Funk" (with Mark Ronson), "Grenade," "That's What I Like," "When I Was Your Man," "Locked Out of Heaven," and the "The Lazy Song." His debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, is the longest-running studio album by a solo male artist on the Billboard 200, with over 345 weeks on the chart. He has secured nine Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and has spent a total of 30 weeks atop the Global 200 with his 2024-2025 hits.

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