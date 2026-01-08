Haute & Freddy 'Dance The Pain Away' With New Video

(Atlantic) L.A.-based alt-pop duo Haute & Freddy kick off the New Year by officially joining the legendary Atlantic Records roster with today's premiere of their addictive new single, "Dance The Pain Away," along with an official music video.

"Dance The Pain Away" heralds the imminent release of Haute & Freddy's long-awaited debut album, Big Disgrace, arriving at last on Friday, March 13. "'Dance The Pain Away' is a feeling we've been dreaming of capturing in a song," shares Haute & Freddy. "That bustling street, grime of the city, crowded dance floor, ready to forget the world kind of feeling. Right when we laid down the verse synth and the sporadic bass rhythm we were addicted to listening and trying to finish it. The chorus took so long to figure out. Like weeks. But one magical day it happened all at once on the mic and we were in shock at how good the song felt. It was everything we were feeling, all the overwhelmed emotions, the chaos of how life can feel, and at the same time, the ease of how it can all go away for a little while when you're dancing."

Hailed by SPIN for their "finely honed songcraft" and "alt-pop spectacle," Haute & Freddy proved one of 2025's most celebrated new acts, named by ROLLING STONE as an "Artist You Need To Know" and declared one of PEOPLE's "Talented Emerging Artists for Your Fall Playlist." Along with ecstatic critical applause, the duo have quickly sparked a devoted fanbase - known as "The Royal Court" - with their spectacular, daring, and utterly unpredictable alt-pop. Michelle Buzz and Lance Shipp's deep love for theater, obscure synths, and underground club culture infuses every track with audacious energy. Like runaway carnies crashing polite society's veneer, Haute & Freddy channel the flair of an 18th-century escapade. Fans flock to their shows crafting jester hats, while balloon-twisting mimes crown the Royal Court in joyous rebellion.

Haute & Freddy made a breathtaking debut with 2024's "Scantily Clad," accompanied by an official music video that earned praise from PAPER as "an outsider's fantasy that reads like a dream sequence." A seemingly infinite series of acclaimed fan favorites followed, including "Anti-Superstar," "Fashion Over Function," "Shy Girl" (which has amassed over 3M global streams), and "Sophie," the latter joined by an official visual directed by acclaimed filmmaker Silken Weinberg (known for her work on Ethel Cain's Preacher's Daughter and Perverts). Last fall saw Haute & Freddy celebrate spooky season with the hauntingly fun "Freaks," paired with an official music video directed by Amalia Irons (Girlpool, Briston Maroney, AWOLNATION) that captures all the theatrical flair, off-kilter charisma, and bold creative vision fans have come to love from the band. "Who cares about conformity when you could have so much more fun being 'Freaks' alongside pop duo Haute & Freddy?" raved BILLBOARD. "On this irresistible banger, the pair pull out all of their stops to make a gothic, campy, maximalist pop anthem dedicated to those kids who like to 'get dressed up and go out dancing' even in the worst of times. With a delirious music video to go along with it, 'Freaks' is an immediate must-listen for anyone looking for a party this weekend."

Haute & Freddy further delighted longtime fans while winning over new acolytes on their first-ever North American headline run. "Haute & Freddy's Tiny Grand Tour" saw the duo lighting up SOLD-OUT houses across the U.S., including shows at such historic venues as NYC's Bowery Ballroom and West Hollywood's Troubadour, along with show-stealing festival performances at San Francisco's Portola, Austin, TX's Austin City Limits Music Festival, and Mexico City's Corona Capital. The momentum continues into 2026 with newly announced festival appearances at Treefort Music Fest (Boise, ID; March 25-29), Lightning in a Bottle (Bakersfield, CA; May 20-24), and Hinterland Music Festival (St. Charles, IA; August 2). Additional live dates and touring announcements are forthcoming.

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