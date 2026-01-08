$uicideboy$ Share 'Bloodsweat' Video

(BHM) New Orleans-bred independent duo $uicideboy$ debut the music video for "BLOODSWEAT," a standout track from their surprise album Thy Will Be Done released on Christmas Day. The album immediately hit #1 on Apple's Rap Album Chart and gained over 30M Spotify streams without any advance promotion, marking their sixth album to debut Top 10 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart with eight album tracks entering the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Physical copies from the unannounced album will be available on vinyl and CDs from the G59 Records website and all retailers on March 6.

Directed by DILL35MM, the "BLOODSWEAT" video turns the backwoods of New Orleans into a full-scale spectacle, featuring a customized hearse transformed into a monster truck as the duo crush cars under exploding fireworks in an over-the-top, adrenaline-fueled scene.

The unannounced Thy Will Be Done project follows their 2025 album Thy Kingdom Come, which marked their highest-charting debut to date entering at #4 on the Billboard 200 earning their fourth #1 on both the Hip-Hop/Rap Albums and Independent Albums charts. The release also positioned $uicideboy$ as one of only two independent artists to land on Spotify's Top 10 Most Streamed Rappers of 2025.

Additionally, their annual Grey Day Tour ranked as the #4 highest-grossing hip-hop tour of 2025 according to Billboard Boxscore trailing only to Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Grand National Tour, Tyler the Creator's Chromakopia Tour and Nelly's Where The Party At Tour.

Related Stories

$uicideboy$ Share 'Bloodsweat' Video

$uicideboy$ Top The Charts With 'Thy Kingdom Come'

Suicideboys Deliver 'Thy Kingdom Come'

$UICIDEBOY$ and Bones Share 'Now And At The Hour Of Our Death' Video

News > uicideboy