Bruno Mars Shares 'I Just Might' Video

(Atlantic) After announcing his long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, earlier this week, Bruno Mars returns today with the first single, "I Just Might," available now via Atlantic Records.

The new song, which is joined by an official video directed by Bruno and Daniel Ramos, offers a glimpse into the new project-officially arriving everywhere on February 27.

"I Just Might" also arrives on the heels of yesterday's announcement of The Romantic Tour, which marks Bruno's first full headline tour in nearly a decade following the massively successful 24K Magic World Tour, which first launched in 2017. Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 tour will be the first full headlining stadium tour by the GRAMMY Award-winning performer. The tour will span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, marking one of the biggest global outings of the year.

The tour launches on Friday, April 10, in Las Vegas, NV, at Allegiant Stadium and will see Mars bring his larger-than-life energy to major cities including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Denver, Miami, and more. Along the way, he'll headline some of the world's most iconic venues, with back-to-back shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Wembley Stadium in London, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Joining Mars across all dates is nine-time GRAMMY award-winning artist and Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. Additional support will be provided by Victoria Monet, RAYE, and Leon Thomas across select markets. Fans can check their local listings for more details.

This new tour builds on an incredible few years of global performances for Mars, including his acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and an extensive and record-breaking international touring run throughout Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and South America. In early 2024, Mars became the first international artist of the 21st century to hold seven consecutive sold-out concerts at the Tokyo Dome. Notably, in the fall of 2024, he achieved the highest-grossing tour in Brazilian history, performing 14 sold-out stadium shows across Brazil, spanning five cities-Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, and Curitiba. In August of 2024, Mars also opened Los Angeles' brand-new arena, Intuit Dome, with two sold-out performances, one of which featured a surprise on-stage duet with Lady Gaga, where they debuted the first live performance of "Die with a Smile."

Both the tour and new album come in the wake of Bruno's continued chart success, with recent singles including the GRAMMY award-winning "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga, which became the fastest song in Spotify history to reach one billion streams and topped the Billboard Global 200 Chart for a record-tying 18 weeks, as well as the pervasive "APT." with ROSE-the latter of which was just crowned the most globally streamed song of 2025 by Apple Music, and scored 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart and 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global 200 Chart. Beyond its massive global chart achievements, "APT." also won "Song of the Year" at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, and earned three nominations at this year's 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards for "Song of the Year," "Record of the Year," and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance."

Bruno continues to prove himself as one of the most influential forces within the music industry. In January 2025, he became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 150 million monthly listeners, ranking him among the platform's top global artists. In October 2022, he became the first artist in RIAA history to earn six Diamond-certified singles. As of 2026, he has reached at least seven RIAA Diamond certifications for songs including "Just the Way You Are," which is now the highest-certified song in history at 21x RIAA Platinum, "Uptown Funk" (with Mark Ronson), "Grenade," "That's What I Like," "When I Was Your Man," "Locked Out of Heaven," and the "The Lazy Song." His debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, is the longest-running studio album by a solo male artist on the Billboard 200, with over 345 weeks on the chart. He has secured nine Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and has spent a total of 30 weeks atop the Global 200 with his 2024-2025 hits.

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