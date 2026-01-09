Claire Rosinkranz Previews 'My Lover' Album With 'Chronic' Video

(2b) Today, RIAA Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz unveils "Chronic," the last single leading up to her sophomore album, My Lover, out February 13. Tender yet unflinching, "Chronic" captures the tension between the desire to heal and the haunting comfort of remaining unwell. Through hushed vocals and vivid, candid imagery, Claire gives voice to emotional exhaustion, withdrawal, and the quiet numbness of being seen but not fully understood.

The track offers a revealing glimpse into the emotional range of My Lover, Claire's most introspective and cinematic body of work to date. Its release follows a whirlwind year marked by standout tracks "Kiss," "Dancer," "Lucy," and "Crazy Bitch," further cementing Claire Rosinkranz as one of Gen Z's most compelling and emotionally resonant pop voices.

Currently boasting over 1 billion global streams, Claire will bring her new music to life on the road this spring for her very own headline tour kicking off in Seattle on April 28. Presale begins Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00 AM local time, with general on sale launching Friday, January 16 at 10:00 AM local time. Full tour dates are available HERE and below.

Claire on the release and tour announcement shares "I wrote 'Chronic' after experiencing chronic illness for the first time. I think it's incredibly difficult to explain what that feels like to people who have never gone through chronic illness, and so, in order to help the people around me best understand what I was experiencing-the cycles of fatigue and sickness and tiredness, and feeling very stuck inside of my body-I decided to write this song. It's just this little piece of this journey I went through."

Claire Rosinkranz is a platinum-certified, genre-blending singer-songwriter who broke out in 2020 with her RIAA Platinum hit "Backyard Boy," earning an MTV VMA for Best Breakthrough Song and launching a career that has since surpassed 1 billion global streams. Blending indie-pop, alternative, and bedroom-pop with sharp hooks and candid storytelling, the Southern California singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has released the BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd and 6 Of A Billion EPs, followed by her full-length debut Just Because (2023).

Fresh off a run as special guest on Maroon 5's Love Is Like 2025 U.S. Fall Tour, Claire is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album, My Lover, with 2026 shaping up to be a major year. Known for pairing effortless charm with lyrical honesty, she steps confidently into her next era-warm, self-aware, and a little chaotic-the sound of falling in love and finding yourself all over again.

CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ ON TOUR 2026

April 28 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

April 29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

May 1 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

May 3 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

May 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

May 7 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

May 9 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

May 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

May 12 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

May 14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

May 15 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The Fillmore

May 18 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

May 20 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

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