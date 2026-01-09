Feng Blurs Fantasy And Reality With 'Cali Crazy' Video

(IC) Feng kicks off 2026 with "Cali Crazy," an unfiltered snapshot of a teenaged rockstar moving to LA to chase his dreams, blurring fantasy and reality. Feng also directed his own music video for the single, which is the first taste of his upcoming debut album, Weekend Rockstar.

Though he's only 19 years old and from Croydon, South London, Feng has been spending time in California of late. DAZED trailed a vignette from his trip as he threw a nostalgic house party ringing in the new year. "Cali Crazy" includes production courtesy of Bilal Hamdi. Feng notably mixed and recorded himself on "Cali Crazy."

Directed by Feng (who is known for his self-made visuals), the thrilling yet disorienting "Cali Crazy" video filmed in LA, features his friends wearing self-made hand-painted neon masks as they follow Feng through several iconic LA scenes. It captures the push-and-pull of the LA lifestyle.

Feng's casual approach, positive energy, and unique sound turned a lot of heads last year, with his song "YOLO" and DIY What the Feng EP each landing on Best of 2025 lists at The FADER, who wrote, "Feng stood out among his cohort for his neon, indie-pop-meets-hip-hop sound and incandescent lyrics, part diary, part pep talk." COMPLEX put him on their annual teen talent list, praising his philosophy that "you can be cool by being yourself and just talking about life." Pitchfork chronicled his scene from New York Fashion Week, and Lyrical Lemonade TV took him for a carnival ride at Camp Flog Gnaw.

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