Kpop Demon Hunters 'Golden (Glowin' Version)' Now Streaming

(Republic) The singing voices of HUNTR/X - EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI - debut a radiant new take on "Golden (Glowin' Version)", produced by Ian Eisendrath, John Nathaniel, IDO, 24, and TEDDY, out now everywhere.

Since its release as part of KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack From The Netflix Film), "Golden" has grown into a once-in-a-generation hit. It stands as the #1 most streamed song globally of 2025, according to Luminate's year-to-date and year-end charts, while also delivering an extraordinary run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, where it held the #1 position for eight consecutive weeks. The achievement made history as the first female K-Pop song ever to reach #1 on the chart, while also securing the longest #1 reign of the 21st century by a female group.

The global impact has been just as unprecedented. "Golden" has remained #1 on the Billboard Global Excl US for 20 weeks, becoming the longest-running #1 song in the chart's history, while simultaneously rising to #1 at Top 40 radio.

The song's success has propelled KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack From The Netflix Film) to the top of the charts as well. The album has spent two weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 and an astounding 26 weeks at #1 on the Soundtracks chart, earning its place as the biggest soundtrack release of 2025 based on year-to-date album consumption.

With "Golden (Glowin' Version)", fans are invited to experience the song in a new light-one that reflects both the emotional core of the track and the extraordinary journey it continues to take around the world.

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