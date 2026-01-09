Pat Metheny Returns With First New Major Studio Album In Six Years And World Tour

(TPH) Acclaimed guitarist and composer Pat Metheny has announced the launch of his new record label, Uniquity Music, alongside the release of his first major studio album in six years, Side-Eye III+. The record marks the first title on the new label, created in partnership with Primary Wave, the parent company of Green Hill Music under the Sun Label Group umbrella, which will also serve as home to reissues of Metheny's entire catalog since 1984 and all future releases.

"My dream for years has been to have a place where all of my work, past and future, could live under a single umbrella - a label of my own," says Metheny. "With the creation of Uniquity Music, that dream has now become a reality. In many ways, I feel like I am just beginning, and I expect the next period to represent the best of where music has led me so far. The new label will feature re-releases of every record I have made since Song X in 1984."

Along with the label's debut comes the February 27th release of Side-Eye III+, the latest evolution of Metheny's Side-Eye project - a concept he first introduced to showcase the next generation of exceptional young musicians who have come onto his radar in recent years. The album features Metheny alongside Chris Fishman on keyboards and Joe Dyson on drums, the trio at the heart of the Side-Eye ensemble that has toured extensively worldwide.

Metheny explains, "Once I got in the studio with the guys, I realized that while the trio concept was perfect for us as a live ensemble, the music I had written was asking for something bigger. That is where the '+' in Side-Eye III+ comes in. I ended up adding fifteen other musicians to the trio - expanding the sonic world of the record far beyond what we had done before."

Recorded in the studio, Side-Eye III+ brings together an additional cast of musicians including bassist Daryl Johns, harpist Brandee Younger, percussionist Luis Conte, and a vocal ensemble led by Mark Kibble of Take 6, creating a richly layered and expansive musical landscape.

"He brought in an incredible group of singers," Metheny said of Kibble, "and together, we found a sound that has a relationship to the Gospel tradition but I think most people will hear the kinds of harmonies and melodies that identify it as mine right away."

"Being part of the launch of Uniquity Music while helping usher in SIDE-EYE III+ makes this a special moment for Green Hill," said Blake Davis, General Manager, Green Hill. "The album showcases Pat's commitment to collaboration and discovery, and it reflects exactly the kind of thoughtful artistry we're proud to support. Uniquity creates a home for that spirit to thrive, and we're thrilled to begin this journey with him."

Metheny adds, "Musicians often say their new record is their best, and I will take that risk here - this is one of the best records I have ever made."

Metheny and the Side-Eye III+ band will embark on an extensive world tour throughout 2026.

"There is almost no way to replicate exactly what is on the record with just the trio, nor will that be the explicit goal on this next round," Metheny says. "But the material on the record can be played a lot of different ways, which is always a good sign. I am already thinking ahead to the next stage of the Side-Eye thing, and the broader palette of this record plus my thoughts about what's next gave me the idea of bringing in an incredible young bassist from California, Jermaine Paul, and the percussionist and vocalist Leonard Patton, who is a musician I have wanted to include in my thing for years. But the core of the band will remain Chris, Joe, and me - continuing what we have been working on together on the bandstand and in the studio during this really interesting musical time we have shared together."

PAT METHENY: SIDE-EYE III+ WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES

3/2-3 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall

3/5 - San Antonio, TX - The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

3/6 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

3/7 - Houston, TX - Lillie and Roy Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center

3/8 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre

3/10 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

3/12-13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker Playhouse

3/14 - Stuart, FL - The Lyric Theatre

3/15 - Naples, FL - Artis-Naples

3/16 - Clearwater, FL - The Capitol Theatre

3/17 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

3/19 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater

3/20 - Richmond, VA - The National

3/22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

3/23 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

3/24 - Charlotte, NC - Blumenthal Performing Arts Knight Theater

3/25 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House

3/26 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival @ Tennessee Theatre

3/27 - Savannah, GA - Savannah Music Festival @ Lucas Theatre

3/29 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

3/30 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center

3/31 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Performing Arts Center

4/1 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre

4/3 - St. Louis, MO - The Sheldon Concert Hall

4/4 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

4/7 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

4/8 - Omaha, NE - Kiewit Concert Hall

4/9 - Madison, WI - Wisconsin Union Theater

4/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University

4/11 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

4/12 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

4/14 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/15 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre

4/16 - Columbia, MO - Missouri Theatre

4/17 - Chicago, IL - Symphony Center

4/18-19 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

4/21 - Ketchum, ID - Argyros Performing Arts Center

4/23-26 - Seattle, WA - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

4/27 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - The Centre in Vancouver For Performing Arts

4/28 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theater

4/29 - Eugene, OR - The John G. Shedd Institute For The Arts

5/1 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

5/2 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

5/3 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

5/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

5/5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

5/7 - Irvine, CA - Irvine Barclay Theatre

5/8 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay

5/9 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts

6/6 - Flensburg, Germany - Deutsches Haus

6/7 - Lubeck, Germany - Musik-und Kongresshalle Lubeck

6/8 - Hamburg, Germany - Laeiszhalle

6/9 - Wroclaw, Poland - National Music Forum

6/12 - Katowice, Poland - National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra

6/13 - Warsaw, Poland - Palladium

6/15 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

6/17 - Munich, Germany - Isarphilharmonie

6/18 - Dortmund, Germany - Konzerhaus Dortmund

6/19 - Freiburg, Germany - Konzerthaus Freidburg

6/20 - Nuremberg, Germany - Serenadenhof

6/21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle Kuppelsaal

6/24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

6/29 - Wien, Austria - Wiener Konzerthaus

7/2 - Udine, Italy - Castello di Udine

7/5 - Rome, Italy - Cavea Auditorium Ennio Morricone

7/6 - Pompei, Italy - Anfiteatro degli scavi

7/7 - Giulianova, Italy - Arena del Porto Turstico

7/9 - Milano, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

7/18-19 - London, UK - Barbican

7/25 - Donostia, Spain - Kursaal

Check out the visualizer video for the album's first single, "In On It," below:

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