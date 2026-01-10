Ari Lennox Previews 'Vacancy' Album With 'Twin Flame'

(Interscope) GRAMMY Nominated R&B star Ari Lennox ushers in the new year with "Twin Flame," a sweet yet sensual new single out today via Interscope Records. Embracing her ultimate lover-girl era, Ari explores the intoxicating pull of new love from everyday intimacy to the desire to turn a spark into something lasting. Produced by Tommy "TBHits" Brown and Leather Jacket, the track's irresistible warmth deepens with a striking beat switch, adding layers of passion and intensity to an already hypnotic ode for lovers in 2026.

"Twin Flame" appears on Ari's highly anticipated third studio album, Vacancy, arriving January 23, 2026. The upcoming album has already delivered standout singles with "Under the Moon" and the title track "Vacancy," reuniting Ari with GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox - the same powerhouse duo behind her Billboard-charting, RIAA platinum-certified hit "Pressure." Together, they once again craft a soulful, timeless collaboration that places Ari's emotive vocals front and center. Listen to "Vacancy" and "Under the Moon."

As anticipation builds for Vacancy, Ari continues to elevate her live presence with a series of show-stopping performances. She recently appeared as a special guest during Robert Glasper's Blue Note concert in Los Angeles, following a standout set at One Music Fest in Atlanta. There, she delivered a fiery performance of "Vacancy" alongside fan favorites from Shea Butter Baby and age/sex/location, before returning to the stage with fellow R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan for a soul-drenched rendition of their beloved collaboration "On It." Ari also took the stage at the 80th EBONY Power 100 Gala in November, joining the historic celebration of Black excellence as a featured performer.

The next chapter in an already rich and resonant discography, Vacancy is poised to be another defining moment for one of this generation's brightest R&B stars - and a celebration of Ari Lennox's artistic evolution.

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