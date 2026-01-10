Dave Koz Launching His Third Somma Cruise 'Jewels of the Adriatic'

(JKPR) World-renowned saxophonist Dave Koz returns to the seas with his third Somma cruise, Jewels of the Adriatic. The luxurious, bespoke seven-day voyage will depart Athens (Piraeus), Greece on November 6, 2026, and visit Bari, Italy, Kotor, Montenegro, Dubrovnik, Split and Zadar in Croatia and Venice (Fusina), Italy.

Aboard Silversea Cruises' Silver Nova - a smaller, new-generation luxury ship with all suite accommodations, attentive service and access to smaller, exclusive ports unavailable to larger vessels - travelers will enjoy intimate, nightly performances by some of the world's most exceptional musicians. The full lineup will be announced soon. Conceived as a curated cultural retreat, days will bring opportunities to go a level deeper with soul-inspiring speakers, wellness pioneers, authors, acclaimed chefs, master sommeliers and local travel guides. Each moment on board is crafted to inspire a sense of reflection and discovery.

Somma is an evolution of the Dave Koz and Friends at Sea Cruise, which - with 15 years of sold-out voyages - is one of the most successful music festival cruises sailing today. With Somma, Koz and his production team set out to create an experience altogether different: a curated luxury travel experience that blends music, conversation and connection in breathtaking destinations. Somma launched in September 2024 with a sold-out cruise of the Italian coast. 2025's voyage to the French Riviera was also sold-out.

"Over the years, I've been blessed to travel the world through music - and I've seen how travel brings people together in the most meaningful ways," explains Dave Koz, who is currently nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Just Us, the 2025 duets album he recorded with Bob James. "Somma draws inspiration from the Sanskrit word soma - the ancient elixir of vitality, clarity and spiritual joy. Across cultures, soma has symbolized wholeness. A Somma cruise isn't about spectacle - it's about soul. Of course, there's world-class entertainment, but the real magic happens in the in-between moments: conversations over dinner, impromptu jam sessions, shared experiences in stunning destinations."

He adds, "My dream is that everyone who sails with us returns home inspired, recharged and reminded that there's still so much beauty to be found when we slow down and share it together."

For reservations and additional details, visit https://somma.life/2026 Check out a video clip for a preview of the ports the cruise will visit and the amenities of the Silver Nova below:

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