Dave Takes Fans To Lagos With Video For 'Raindance' Feat Tems

(IC) Fresh off his record-breaking #1 third album The Boy Who Played the Harp, Dave has shared the official music video for hit single "Raindance" ft. Tems. Filmed in the vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, the official video for "Raindance" unites two of the world's biggest artists, and follows Dave's surprise appearance in Tems' video for "Mine."

Since its release, Raindance has only continued to grow in momentum, spending 10 consecutive weeks in the Top 30, and reaching a new peak of #3 on the UK Official Charts last week. The single has also made a significant global impact, reaching #24 on the Spotify Global Chart this week and landing in the Top 20 in over 11 countries - including #1 in Greece, #4 in Switzerland, #7 in Ireland, #8 in Germany, #9 in the Netherlands, #9 in Austria, #11 in Sweden and #18 in Australia. Raindance is the second visual to be lifted from Dave's third album and follows the cinematic video for "Chapter 16" ft. Kano.

Dave's third album The Boy Who Played the Harp landed straight in at Number 1 on the Official Albums chart, becoming the first British rap act to debut three albums at Number 1 on the UK Chart, following 2019's PSYCHODRAMA and 2021's We're All Alone In This Together. The album amassed a huge 74,000 UK chart sales in its first seven days, cementing it as the second biggest opening week for a British album in 2025. It was also the Biggest Selling Rap Album in a Week on Vinyl (15,561 sales) since OCC records began. The album has already been certified Gold in the UK surpassing 100,000+ sales and over 200 Million+ streams across all DSP's in less than 6 weeks post release.

The undisputed Global British success story, The Boy Who Played the Harp, was a Top 10 Album in 11 countries outside the UK (Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Holland, Ireland, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland) while reaching #19 in Canada & #22 in Germany, with no music ahead of release.

Dave will embark on his highly anticipated The Boy Who Played the Harp headline tour next month. The 2026 World tour has already sold over 215,000 tickets, including 4 sold-out shows at the iconic O2 Arena, London.

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