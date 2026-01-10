idk And Pusha T Team Up With 'LiFE 4 A LiFE'

(twnty three) .idk. - the artist born Jason Mills - shares a new track "LiFE 4 A LiFE" ft. Pusha T, reflecting a mentality first encountered upon incarceration at the age of 17, "surrounded by people facing adult charges and life-altering consequences."

"LiFE 4 A LiFE," (the second .idk. x Pusha T collab following 2019's "Porno" with Pusha T, JID) serves as a thesis of sorts for the forthcoming E.T.D.S. - Even the Devil Smiles, a new mixtape out January 23.

Of the track, .idk. further shares, "'LiFE 4 A LiFE' speaks to a way of thinking shaped by survival, retaliation, and inherited codes, not to justify it, but to illuminate it. I'm observing a mindset, not endorsing it, and showing that perspective and growth are possible even for those shaped by the harshest environments. The goal is awareness, empathy, and the belief that more people can learn to see beyond that cycle."

Of the collaboration with Pusha T, .idk. says, "I made the song with Pusha T in mind from the moment it was finished and sent it to him right away. He told me he was in, and I let it live without pressure. A few months later, right before he released the Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out, he called me. After the call, he sent me a photo of his handwritten verse, then asked for my email and where to send it. Everything aligned naturally."

Inspired by the immediacy of 90s and 2000s mixtape culture, Black expressionism, and .idk.'s own journey through a broken criminal justice system, E.T.D.S. is a story of survival and second chances; a reclamation and a reconciliation, bolstered by both his own production and contributions from Madlib, Kaytranada, No I.D., Joey Valence & Brae, Ratboy, Goldie, and Conductor Williams.

As .idk. elaborates, the mixtape: "confronts the reality [of incarceration] head-on, blending sharp lyricism with raw storytelling about, betrayal, spiritual conflict, and the moments that shaped me. Real phone calls with Deangelo Sneed, a high ranking Blood who saw my potential and kept me focused, serve as checkpoints throughout the project. It leans heavy on rap with touches of melody - gritty, honest, and fully transparent."

This chapter of the story officially begun with the historic release of "S.T.F", a collaboration with Kaytranada and the late icon DMX. "S.T.F" is the first posthumous DMX collaboration that Desiree Lindstrom and Sasha Simmons, co-administrators of the Estate of Earl "DMX" Simmons, have cosigned since his passing. The track is .idk.'s tribute to the spirit of a long-time creative co-conspirator - DMX had previously appeared on .idk.'s breakthrough projects Is He Real and USee4Yourself. Last month, he preformed at DMX 55, the celebration of what would have been DMX's 55th birthday, at SOB's in New York City, along with Denzel Curry.

If .idk. had served the full fifteen-year sentence he was given at the age of seventeen, he only would have stepped out in 2025. Having served only three of the fifteen years, every day is a coming to terms with what was so close to being lost to the treacherous US penal system. E.T.D.S. is the result of that reflection, a vivid and collagist origin story that, as .idk. writes, serves as "proof that creation could breathe in captivity."

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