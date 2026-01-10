Jordan Ward Shares 'Champion Sound' Video

(ICLG) Jordan Ward unveils his newest single and official vid, "CHAMPION SOUND." Serving as his first official release of the new year, the single is also the third offering from his upcoming sophomore album following lead singles "JUICY" and "SMOKIN POTNA" featuring SAILORR. BACKWARD is set to arrive on January 30th.
"The Apartment Tour" is set to kick off February 18th in Vancouver, BC and traveling through major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, and more. The tour will feature support from Asha Imuno, Nate Curry, Nali and Planet Giza on select dates.
The forthcoming album follows the success of Jordan's critically acclaimed 2023 debut album, FORWARD, which solidified his title as one of the most exciting breakthrough acts of year. With influences ranging from old-school funk, alternative rock and hip-hop, FORWARD saw Jordan Ward elevate and expand the R&B genre and all its potential. Album highlights included the Joony collaboration "IDC," hailed as an "utterly relatable funky anthem," the Complex-approved "CHERIMOYA," and the funk-laced earworm "FAMJAM4000," named one of Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need to Know." The 14-track album was executive produced by Lido.
JORDAN WARD'S 2026 "THE APARTMENT TOUR"
WITH ASHA IMUNO, NATE CURRY NALI & PLANET GIZA ON SELECT DATES
NORTH AMERICA
Feb 18 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *+
Feb 19 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *+
Feb 20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *+
Feb 22 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *+
Feb 23 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's *+
Feb 24 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre *+
Feb 27 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC *
Feb 28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego*
Mar 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *
Mar 03 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Other Side *
Mar 06 - Austin, TX - Antone's *
Mar 07 - Dallas, TX - Studio *
Mar 08 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown ~
Mar 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft ~
Mar 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground ~
Mar 13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ~
Mar 14 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar ~
Mar 15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago ~
Mar 17 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club ~
Mar 19 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club ~
Mar 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts ~
Mar 22 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair + Royale Boston step-up ~
Mar 23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza ~
UK / EUROPE
Apr 08 - Glasgow, UK - The Art School ^
Apr 10 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall ^
Apr 12 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla ^
Apr 14 - Bristol, UK - Thekla ^
Apr 16 - Brighton, UK - CHALK ^
Apr 17 - London, UK - Electric Brixton ^
*Asha Imuno
+Nate Curry
~Nali
^Planet Giza
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