Melanie C Returns With 'Sweat' Guz Remix

(High Rise) Following the euphoric release of "Sweat," the title track from her forthcoming ninth studio album, Melanie C returns with a hypnotic deep house remix from acclaimed producer Guz, reworking the electro-house anthem into a driving, club-ready weapon built for late-night dance floors.

Guz injects his signature groove into "Sweat," amplifying its pulse with heavyweight basslines, sharp percussion and a stripped-back intensity that nods to both underground house culture and peak-time festival energy. The remix reimagines Melanie C's workout-rave crossover as a darker, more hypnotic cut, primed for DJs and club crowds alike.

Speaking about the new remix, Melanie C reveals, "I've loved watching 'Sweat' take on a life of its own. This remix amplifies everything the song stands for - movement, confidence and collective energy - and hearing it in a club context is incredibly exciting."

The remix will appear as the first track on Melanie's 'Music That Moves Me' playlist, available exclusively on Apple Music, part of their January fitness activation.

Originally released as the lead single from Melanie C's upcoming album Sweat (out May 1, 2026), the track has already amassed 2.5 million global streams, cementing its status as one of her most successful solo releases to date. Sampling Diana Ross' "Work That Body" and channeling vintage fitness-video euphoria, "Sweat" celebrates movement, freedom and collective joy, values that Guz's remix pushes straight into the heart of the club.

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