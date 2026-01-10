Micah McLaurin Gets Personal With 'How Can I'

(Press Here) Prolific pop artist and virtuoso pianist Micah McLaurin has released his soul baring new single "How Can I" via Case Doce Music. Pulling from his experience of growing up in a southern, religious family who wanted him to conform, "How Can I" is Micah's most personal song to date as he grapples with forgiving his parents who repeatedly rejected him for who he is.

"I hope more people learn not to be so afraid of what they don't understand," shares Micah on the new track. "Being human comes in all shapes and shades - we all deserve to be happy and to walk in our own truth."

Produced by Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Kylie Minogue) and co-written with Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Sam Smith) and Simon Wilcox (Britney Spears, Carly Rae Jepsen, Demi Lovato), "How Can I" is a testament to self-worth and opens the door for an exciting year of new music ahead.

Micah was one of Spotify Wrapped's Best of Fresh Finds Pop 2025 for the viral success of his recent, Latin-infused single "Remember Me" which was the featured song on Spotify's Obsessed playlist with its two official remixes via chart-topping DJs and producers Majestic and Until Dawn each hitting Music Week's Pop Club Chart at #6. Cementing Micah as a club mainstay, both remixes build upon the success of fan favorites "Satisfied" and "Baboom" which reached the Top 10 of Music Week's Pop Club Chart and the recent release of his single "Dancing With My Broken Heart" which turns heartache into neon-drenched pure pop joy.

Turning the heads of some of the biggest names in music, Micah's talent and story have led him to collaborate with veteran producers, designers, and creatives including writer-producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, J Balvin) and producer duo PhD (Zedd, Kylie Minogue, One Direction), creative director Nicola Formichetti (Lady Gaga), designers such as Zaldy (Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson), and brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Rahul Mishra, Robert Abi Nader, Stephane Rolland, and more.

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Micah McLaurin Gets Personal With 'How Can I'

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