Stephen Sanchez Recruits His Grandparents For Heartfelt 'Sweet Love' Video

(Mercury Records) Stephen Sanchez kicks off 2026 with new single "Sweet Love," accompanied by a heartfelt video directed by Jason Lester (Hozier, Laufey, Conan Gray) co-starring his grandparents. The video was shot at his grandparents' home, paying tribute to the place where Stephen first discovered his love for music through his grandfather's record collection.
With upbeat production and Stephen's captivating vocals, "Sweet Love" ushers in a new chapter all about (you guessed it) love - the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between. Of the new music and video, Stephen shares, "'Sweet Love' really encapsulates the beautiful parts of love, and the active choice we have to make, to love one another every day. I was inspired by my grandparents' relationship while writing the song and it was so special to have them star in the video."
Stephen gave fans an early preview of the song last night at an exclusive pop-up at Nashville's The Basement East. He also performed a mix of fan favorites along with some additional unreleased tracks for the sold-out crowd.
"Sweet Love" marks Stephen's first solo offering since 2023's Angel Face, which earned critical praise from NPR, SPIN, V Magazine, FLOOD, American Songwriter, and more. This is just the beginning of a massive 2026 for Stephen...stay tuned!
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