Charlie Puth Announces Whatever's Clever! 2026 World Tour

(High Rise) Internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum and award-winning artist, producer, musician and songwriter Charlie Puth today announced the Whatever's Clever! 2026 World Tour, revealing headline dates across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. The tour will span nearly 50 shows, with performances in San Diego, Phoenix, San Francisco, Vancouver, Boston, Nashville, Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris, London, Warsaw and more.

His most ambitious tour yet, Puth has assembled a world-class band to bring his biggest hits and more to the stage, delivering an unforgettable live experience. Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg will see the chart-topping artist headline iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in New York City and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. The North American tour will feature support from Daniel Seavey and Lawrence on select shows and Ally Salort on all dates.

Charlie Puth shares: "I feel like I've worked and waited my entire career to put this sort of live show on for you all. We have worked so hard to bring you the sort of top-level musicianship and arrangements that you all deserve in a live show, and I am beyond excited to bring my music and this incredible band and show to some of the most iconic rooms in the world. It's going to be fun!"

His European run begins on June 30 at Grona Lund in Stockholm, taking him across Europe and the United Kingdom including London, Manchester, Helsinki, Hamburg, Paris, and more before concluding on July 30 in Warsaw.

Charlie Puth has also revealed the second single from his forthcoming album Whatever's Clever! will be released this coming Friday, January 16. Titled "Beat Yourself Up," the track comes ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance in San Francisco on February 8, and his fourth studio album out on Atlantic Records on March 27 -

2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/22 - Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA+^

04/24 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ+^

04/25 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA+^=

04/28 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA+^

04/29 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA+^

05/01 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA+^=

05/03 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA+^

05/05 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC+^

05/07 - Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR+^

05/09 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT+^

05/10 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO+^

05/13 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO+^

05/15 - Rosemont Theatre - Rosemont, IL+^

05/16 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN+^

05/19 - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI+^

05/20 - TD Coliseum - Hamilton, ON+^

05/22 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA+^

05/23 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT+^=

05/26 - EagleBank Arena - Fairfax, VA+^

05/29 - Madison Square Garden - New York, +^ NY

05/30 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ*^=

06/01 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC*^

06/03 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA*^

06/05 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL*^=

06/06 - Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL*^

06/09 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN*^

06/11 - Moody Center - Austin, TX*^

06/12 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX*^

06/13 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX*^

Support Key

+Daniel Seavey

*Lawrence

^Ally Sallort

=Non-Live Nation Date

2026 EUROPEAN & U.K. TOUR DATES

06/27 - Tinderbox - Odense, Denmark*

06/30 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

07/01 - Allas Live - Helsinki, Finland

07/03 - Stavern Festival - Larvik, Norway*

07/05 - Stadtpark Open Air - Hamburg, Germany

07/06 - myticket Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

07/08 - Barts Festival - Barcelona, Spain*

07/09 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain*

07/13 - Olympia - Paris, France

07/15 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK

07/18 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

07/19 - Iveagh Gardens - Dublin, Ireland

07/21 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK

07/22 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

07/24 - Anfiteatro di Pompei - Pompei, Italy

07/25 - Villa Erba - Cernobbio, Italy

07/27 - Budapest Park - Budapest, Hungary

07/28 - Forum Karlín - Prague, Czechia

07/30 - Progresja Summer Stage - Warsaw, Poland

*Festival appearance

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