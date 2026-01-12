Joan Baez To Perform At Sweet Relief's Benefit Concert Honoring Taj Mahal

(The Syndicate) Sweet Relief Musicians Fund recently announced their annual benefit concert, celebrating the legacy of legendary blues musician Taj Mahal, on February 21, at Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. Previously confirmed performers include Van Morrison, Stevie Van Zandt, George Thorogood, Mike Campbell, Patty Griffin, Jim Lauderdale, Will Hoge, Joe Henry, Ruby Amanfu, Bobby Rush, and Taj Mahal with surprise guests. Last year's honoree, the iconic folk singer/songwriter Joan Baez, has confirmed she will join the esteemed list of performers at this year's event.

Joan Baez has endured as a musical force of nature for over six decades, with an unwavering commitment to social activism and the arts. Her classic early 1960s folk recordings attracted a generation who carried songs like "House Of the Rising Sun" and "Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You" into the rock lexicon. She was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017. Though Baez stopped touring in 2019, she has been the subject of the film, I Am The Noise, and has released a book of drawings, Am I Pretty When I Fly?, and a book of poetry, When You See My Mother, Ask Her To Dance.

Baez's performance will honor Taj Mahal, an influential American blues musician whose career has spanned more than five decades, marked by a deep exploration of roots music from around the world. Emerging in the late 1960s, he helped redefine the blues by blending it with Caribbean, African, Hawaiian, and Latin influences, long before such fusion became common. His early albums, including Taj Mahal and The Natch'l Blues, set the tone for a career built on innovation, soulful vocals, and masterful multi-instrumentalism. Over the years, he has collaborated widely, earned multiple Grammy Awards, and become a revered figure for preserving tradition while expanding its boundaries. Taj Mahal's work continues to inspire new generations of artists and listeners drawn to his global, joyful approach to the blues.

On the upcoming event, Taj Mahal shared "Thrilled to be honored by Sweet Relief and to celebrate with good feeling music. Thank you @Sweetrelief for all that you do and for bringing us together."

Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund added, "What an incredible way to celebrate 32 years of Sweet Relief, by honoring the legendary Taj Mahal! This celebration is long overdue for such an acclaimed artist, and we are so grateful that he's allowing us to bring these amazing artists together to bring the house down on February 21st. This will be a special show indeed, and is also a critical fundraiser for our music community in need of emergency financial assistance for physical or mental health care. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks and there are always a few surprises!"

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other basic necessities.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. In addition, Fandiem has launched an auction for fans to bid on a round-trip flight + hotel stay in San Francisco, two premium tickets in the first few rows, meet & greet with Taj Mahal and more. For full details, visit this link.

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