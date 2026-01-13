BTS Reveal Routing For 2026-2027 World Tour

(fcc) BTS have officially announced the routing for their highly anticipated world tour in 2026-2027. The tour will span Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia, marking one of the most expansive tours of the band's career.

BTS is set to return for world domination. The world tour will kick off with three shows in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and April 11-12, 2026, before heading to Tokyo, Japan. The North American leg will include 12 cities and 28 shows, with stops in Tampa, Florida; El Paso, Texas; Mexico City, Mexico; Stanford, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; East Rutherford, New Jersey, and additional cities. BTS will close the North American run with a four-day show in Los Angeles.

During June and July, the tour will move to Europe, with performances scheduled in Madrid, Spain; Brussels, Belgium; London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; Paris, France.

BTS will then continue the tour across Latin America and Asia, including major regions such as São Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Bangkok, Thailand; and Jakarta, Indonesia, with more locations to be announced.

In total, the 2026-2027 World Tour will span 34 regions and 79 shows, further cementing BTS's status as one of the most powerful and influential acts in global music. The tour will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, creating an immersive setup that places the audience at the center of the experience while allowing for increased capacity at every venue. With the upcoming world tour, BTS is set to achieve the highest number of tour dates and the widest regional reach for a South Korean artist.

Tickets for ARMY Membership holders will go on sale beginning January 22 - 23 (Local Time), followed by general ticket sales on January 24 (Local Time) across all regions.

*BTS WORLD TOUR

2026

Apr 9, Apr 11-12 - Goyang, South Korea

Apr 17-18 - Tokyo, Japan

Apr 25-26 - Tampa, USA

May 2-3 - El Paso, USA

May 7, May 9-10 - Mexico City, Mexico

May 16-17 - Stanford, USA

May 23-24, May 27 - Las Vegas, USA

Jun 12-13 - Busan, South Korea

Jun 26-27 - Madrid, Spain

Jul 1-2 - Brussels, Belgium

Jul 6-7 - London, United Kingdom

Jul 11-12 - Munich, Germany

Jul 17-18 - Paris, France

Aug 1-2 - East Rutherford, USA

Aug 5-6 - Foxborough, USA

Aug 10-11 - Baltimore, USA

Aug 15-16 - Arlington, USA

Aug 22-23 - Toronto, Canada

Aug 27-28 - Chicago, USA

Sep 1-2, Sep 5-6 - Los Angeles, USA

Oct 2-3 - Bogotá, Colombia

Oct 9-10 - Lima, Peru

Oct 16-17 - Santiago, Chile

Oct 23-24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oct 28, Oct 30-31 - São Paulo, Brazil

Nov 19, Nov 21-22 - Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Dec 3, Dec 5-6 - Bangkok, Thailand

Dec 12-13 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dec 17, Dec 19-20, Dec 22 - Singapore

Dec 26-27 - Jakarta, Indonesia

2027

Feb 12-13 - Melbourne, Australia

Feb 20-21 - Sydney, Australia

Mar 4, Mar 6-7 - Hong Kong

Mar 13-14 - Manila, Philippines

*More cities to be announced in Japan, Middle East and more

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