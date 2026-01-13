BTS Reveal Routing For 2026-2027 World Tour

(fcc) BTS have officially announced the routing for their highly anticipated world tour in 2026-2027. The tour will span Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia, marking one of the most expansive tours of the band's career.
BTS is set to return for world domination. The world tour will kick off with three shows in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and April 11-12, 2026, before heading to Tokyo, Japan. The North American leg will include 12 cities and 28 shows, with stops in Tampa, Florida; El Paso, Texas; Mexico City, Mexico; Stanford, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; East Rutherford, New Jersey, and additional cities. BTS will close the North American run with a four-day show in Los Angeles.
During June and July, the tour will move to Europe, with performances scheduled in Madrid, Spain; Brussels, Belgium; London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; Paris, France.
BTS will then continue the tour across Latin America and Asia, including major regions such as São Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Bangkok, Thailand; and Jakarta, Indonesia, with more locations to be announced.
In total, the 2026-2027 World Tour will span 34 regions and 79 shows, further cementing BTS's status as one of the most powerful and influential acts in global music. The tour will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, creating an immersive setup that places the audience at the center of the experience while allowing for increased capacity at every venue. With the upcoming world tour, BTS is set to achieve the highest number of tour dates and the widest regional reach for a South Korean artist.
Tickets for ARMY Membership holders will go on sale beginning January 22 - 23 (Local Time), followed by general ticket sales on January 24 (Local Time) across all regions.
*BTS WORLD TOUR
2026
Apr 9, Apr 11-12 - Goyang, South Korea
Apr 17-18 - Tokyo, Japan
Apr 25-26 - Tampa, USA
May 2-3 - El Paso, USA
May 7, May 9-10 - Mexico City, Mexico
May 16-17 - Stanford, USA
May 23-24, May 27 - Las Vegas, USA
Jun 12-13 - Busan, South Korea
Jun 26-27 - Madrid, Spain
Jul 1-2 - Brussels, Belgium
Jul 6-7 - London, United Kingdom
Jul 11-12 - Munich, Germany
Jul 17-18 - Paris, France
Aug 1-2 - East Rutherford, USA
Aug 5-6 - Foxborough, USA
Aug 10-11 - Baltimore, USA
Aug 15-16 - Arlington, USA
Aug 22-23 - Toronto, Canada
Aug 27-28 - Chicago, USA
Sep 1-2, Sep 5-6 - Los Angeles, USA
Oct 2-3 - Bogotá, Colombia
Oct 9-10 - Lima, Peru
Oct 16-17 - Santiago, Chile
Oct 23-24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 28, Oct 30-31 - São Paulo, Brazil
Nov 19, Nov 21-22 - Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Dec 3, Dec 5-6 - Bangkok, Thailand
Dec 12-13 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Dec 17, Dec 19-20, Dec 22 - Singapore
Dec 26-27 - Jakarta, Indonesia
2027
Feb 12-13 - Melbourne, Australia
Feb 20-21 - Sydney, Australia
Mar 4, Mar 6-7 - Hong Kong
Mar 13-14 - Manila, Philippines
*More cities to be announced in Japan, Middle East and more
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