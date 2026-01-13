Hinterland Music Festival Unveils Campfire Stage Lineup

(BHM) Hinterland Music Festival has announced the lineup for the Campfire Stage, "the festival after the festival," located within the Hinterland campgrounds, offering intimate performances from Nourished by Time, Pixel Grip, Between Friends, Ninajirachi, The Brook & The Bluff, Buffalo Traffic Jam, Die Spitz, and Gouge Away.
Camping is central to the Hinterland experience and often yields memories that last a lifetime. Camp activities will feature food and drink vendors, morning yoga sessions, the White Claw Hammock Hangout, Late Night Silent Disco, and Campground hiking trails.
Fans can choose from several camping options at Hinterland, including: Tent Camping - Classic festival camping close to the action with a communal vibe.
Car Camping - Camp next to your vehicle for convenience and easy gear access, along with tent space.
RV Camping - Spacious 20'x40' sites, either powered (50-amp hookups) or non-powered, depending on the pass purchased, letting fans bring their homes-on-wheels.
Glamping - Pre-set, furnished campsites with premium amenities.
ADA Car Camping - Accessible car camping options are available for guests who need ADA accommodations.
Hinterland's 11th annual festival will take place over four days from Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, August 2, in St. Charles, IA, just 30 minutes south of Des Moines. Hinterland has become known for bringing top-tier talent, as well as artists on the verge of breaking out, to the heart of the Midwest in the Iowa countryside. 2026 lineup highlights include KATSEYE, Lorde, Mumford & Sons, Kali Uchis, beabadoobee, Jessie Murph, Young Miko, ASHNIKKO, MUNA, Geese, Santigold, and many more. The complete lineup is below.
HINTERLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL
ST. CHARLES, IOWA
JULY 30- AUGUST 2, 2026
LINEUP:
THURSDAY, JULY 30
KATSEYE
beabadoobee
ASHNIKKO
AUDREY NUNA
Jane Remover
Frost Children
Porch Light
FRIDAY, JULY 31
Lorde
MUNA
Snow Strippers
Paris Paloma
SOFIA ISELLA
Saint Avangeline
Amble
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
Mumford & Sons
Jessie Murph
The Format
Santigold
CMAT
Waylon Wyatt
Julia Wolf
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
Kali Uchis
Young Miko
Geese
Wet Leg
Suki Waterhouse
Audrey Hobert
Samia
Haute & Freddy
KATSEYE, Lorde, Jessie Murph Lead Hinterland Music Festival Lineup
Tyler, The Creator, Kacey Musgraves And Lana Del Rey Led Hinterland 2025 Lineup
Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey Lead Hinterland Music Festival Lineup
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