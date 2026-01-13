Noise Pop Festival Unveils Its Phase 3 Music Lineup For 2026

() Hometown festival organizers at Noise Pop Industries have announced the Phase 3 lineup additions for Noise Pop Festival's 33rd annual edition, returning February 19 to March 1 with a citywide celebration of independent music, community, and culture.

Now featuring 90+ artists across 15 of San Francisco's most popular venues, Noise Pop Festival 2026 continues its mission of championing boundary-pushing artists while honoring the city's rich musical history - all through a discovery-driven, independently produced festival experience.

Other notable Phase 3 additions include some of the festival's most anticipated moments yet: two of Southern California's most prolific underground projects Puzzle + Enjoy, also know for their creative work as The Garden, bring their solo projects to The UC Theatre on February 20; Brooklyn-based coldwave duo Black Marble's triumphant return to the performance stage with a special pop-up at Great American Music Hall; Bay Area hip-hop icon Lyrics Born returns to Noise Pop with a headline performance at Gray Area; vs self at Great American Music Hall as a special sneak-peek Noise Pop concert ahead of the festival dates; Los Angeles psych-punk rockers Death Valley Girls headline Kilowatt as part of a special celebration marking the third anniversary of the venue's reopening; back-to-back nights at the historic 4 Star Theater featuring London-based Eleni Drake and legendary singer-songwriter Julie Doiron; and a newly added second show from The Pains of Being Pure at Heart at Rickshaw Stop on February 19, announced due to overwhelming fan demand.

Phase 3 also places a special spotlight on Bottom of the Hill, the founding venue of Noise Pop Festival and one of San Francisco's most beloved independent clubs. With the venue announcing plans to close at the end of 2026, this year's festival will serve as a special run of festival farewell shows honoring the decades-long relationship between Noise Pop and Bottom of the Hill, celebrating the space where the festival was born.

Confirmed concerts at this iconic venue include Illuminati Hotties, J. Robbins plays Burning Airlines, Carpool Tunnel, Hudson Freeman, and Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, alongside the just-announced shows from Hot Flash Heat Wave, P.E.E., and Nuzzle. Together, these shows represent a heartfelt tribute to a venue that helped define San Francisco's independent music culture.

In honor of this beloved community space, this year's festival programming will now include "Noise Pop Photography: A Tribute to Bottom of the Hill", a group photo show featuring works from 30+ years of Noise Pop shows. The exhibition is scheduled to kick off ahead of the official festival, beginning today, January 12 at Hi Hat.

Among the most special moments of Phase 3, P.E.E. will return to the performance stage for the first time since 2010, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album for a special co-bill with fellow 90s Bay Area reunited indie act Nuzzle at Bottom of the Hill on March 1. True Noise Pop veterans, P.E.E. previously performed at the festival in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2010, making their 2026 appearance a rare and meaningful full-circle moment for the festival.

"Noise Pop has always been shaped by both the venues that host us, and the artists who take the stage," said Kevin Arnold, Founder of Noise Pop Festival. "From honoring our roots with an epic farewell to Bottom of the Hill, to welcoming an incredible range of new and returning artists across the Bay Area, Phase 3 of this year's Noise Pop Festival lineup captures that full picture - past, present, and future - in a way that feels really special to us."

Now celebrating its 33rd year while continuously produced by Noise Pop Industries, Noise Pop Festival represents one of America's last true independent music festivals and one of the longest-running festivals on the West Coast - a true citywide celebration of the music artists and venues that comprise the San Francisco Bay Area's creative community. Over the course of more than a week, the festival takes over S.F. with dozens of concerts, art shows, happy hours, and after-parties happening nightly across clubs, theaters, galleries, and pop-up spaces.

Noise Pop Festival 2026's expanded lineup brings together an ambitious cross-section of influential music veterans, cult favorites, and forward-thinking newcomers, led by landmark performances from Tortoise, clipping., CupcakKe, Beats Antique, DeVotchKa, and The Joy Formidable.

The festival also welcomes major indie and alternative touchstones including Pinback, Rogue Wave, Jay Som, Bayonne, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, illuminati hotties, Christopher Owens, Summer Salt, and Yellow Days, alongside boundary-pushing electronic and experimental acts such as ESPRIT (George Clanton), Marie Davidson (Live), TOBACCO, and a co-headlining set from Giraffage & Chrome Sparks.

Rounding out the lineup are celebrated songwriters, hometown heroes, and Noise Pop mainstays, including Shannon Shaw, The Fiery Furnaces, Orcutt Shelley Miller, Mexican Slum Rats, Hudson Freeman, Carpool Tunnel, and The Family Crest, underscoring the festival's continued commitment to discovery, legacy, and the Bay Area's independent music ecosystem.

With Phase 3 now revealed, Noise Pop Festival 2026 offers its most expansive and thoughtfully curated lineup in years. Stay tuned for more lineup additions, set times, special parties, and more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

New concert tickets are on sale now at www.NoisePopFest.com, alongside festival badges offering access to all festival events throughout the two-week celebration. To purchase tickets and learn more about this upcoming festival, please visit the official event website at www.noisepopfest.com

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