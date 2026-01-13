Tiana Major9 Recruits Keyon Harrold For 'Energy!'

(The Forefront Group) UK R&B singer-songwriter Tiana Major9 returns with "energy!" featuring jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold. A sensual, upbeat, driven track, it lingers long after the final note fades.

"energy!" captures the feeling of mutual attraction, emotional closeness, and shared intensity. Built around warm, flowing melodies and a steady groove, The single reflects the rush of being drawn toward someone and feeling that pull fully returned, with Keyon Harrold's signature trumpet flow perfectly paired with Tiana's energy, bringing the song to life.

Tiana Major9 shares about the single: "I wrote energy! in Jamaica at a really transitional time in my life and career. I linked JLL at his studio in Kingston and it felt like the lyrics were falling into my lap. PRGRSHN then added his magic, we did BV's and Keyon sent over his trumpets. I love this song so much and am grateful to share it with these incredible musicians."

The music video for "energy!," featuring Keyon Harrold's signature trumpet flow, captures Tiana bringing her own rhythm to life. The video showcases Tiana dancing freely, expressing how good and happy she feels on this track she wrote, reflecting the lyrics and showing another side of the artist, highlighting her presence and charisma while visually capturing the upbeat, sensual, and driven vibe.

Tiana Major9 has been dropping a new set of releases, including Shook One, a fresh take on the iconic Mobb Deep track, blending classic hip-hop influences with her R&B foundation, and Always featuring Yebba, a softer record centered on love, memory, and longing. Together, the singles show the evolution of her current creative chapter.

Throughout her career, Tiana Major9 has collaborated with artists including Stormzy, EARTHGANG, Bryson Tiller, and Unknown. She received a GRAMMY nomination for "Collide" from the Queen & Slim soundtrack, and earned co-signs from Chance the Rapper, Robert Glasper, and Amaarare. Her music has surpassed 200 million streams worldwide, and she has shared stages with Victoria Monet, Jazmine Sullivan, and Adele.

Alongside the release of "energy!" Tiana announces her long awaited debut album November Scorpio, arriving February 13th. The album is a deeply personal journey through love, growth, and self- discovery, showcasing her signature blend of jazz, soul, and R&B with a fresh, modern vibe.

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