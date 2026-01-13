Victoryland Delivers 'I'll Show You Mine'

(Good English Records) Brooklyn's Victoryland, the avant-pop project of Julian McCamman, is excited to share "I'll Show You Mine", the second single from their upcoming Good English label debut, My Heart Is A Room With No Cameras In It, out January 23, 2026 everywhere digitally and on cassette tapes.

"I'll Show You Mine" serves as the final single and the closing song of the record, bubbling with airy guitars and refracting emotions, trailing off with joyous runs of synths. A celebration of vulnerability, realizations come to light over the levity of punchy riffs.

"The final pop egress," says McCamman. "A song about everything but "you know what", relating to "you know what". Was it just me or did you notice it too? Was it just me?"

Last fall, Victoryland shared the first preview of the sonically jubilant, lyrically introspective record with "No Cameras," in which fractured synths flutter around propulsive drums as McCamman ponders love and perception. The song quickly caught the attention of tastemakers like Paste Magazine and Stereogum, with the latter saying, "Guitars squeal excitedly like skittering rats alongside acoustic pop jubilation that recalls the Cure's Robert Smith. There's also some bright lights of piano and chaotic overlapping vocals that sound don't too far off from Clap Your Hands Say Yeah." "Fits" quickly followed with an official glitched out music video, balancing desire and satiating immediate needs over shrill guitars, skronky synths and pangs of hope.

My Heart Is A Room With No Cameras In It ushers Victoryland into a new territory; a left turn from their 2024 record, Sprain, where discordant guitars are pushed to the forefront of raucous DIY recordings. Now, pop sensibilities take center stage with the help of producer Dan Howard (Forth Wanderers, Malice K, Blood) who encouraged McCamman to hone and expand his demos after working together on Blood's final album, Loving You Backwards. The result is celebratory, sprawling experiments that feature commercial ready choruses but with a slash of DIY grit.

In 2025, Victoryland shared "Let Down," an exuberant, layered single featuring lilting vocals and a meditation on disappointments. With more refined production than their 2023 EP, I Will Tear You Down, but complete with experimental edges, Victoryland continues down a sonic path few choose to go down.

Known for undeniable performances across Brooklyn's DIY scene, Victoryland will bring new music to the stage soon. On January 29, they'll headline Brooklyn's Union Pool with support from Fernette, ER Visit, Amiture Music and Eve Swords (DJ).

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