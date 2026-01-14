Beverly Glenn-Copeland Shares Single 'Harbour (At Hotel2Tango)'

(Integral) Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Elizabeth Copeland today share new single "Harbour (At Hotel2Tango)", a duet reworking of Glenn-Copeland's 2023 track for their forthcoming record Laughter in Summer (out February 6, 2026 via Transgressive).The single is accompanied by a live video captured from a sold-out performance at London's Hackney Empire in October 2025.

Originally written for his wife's birthday, Glenn-Copeland relearned each measure of "Harbour" by improvisation after memory loss, backstage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, with Elizabeth's hand in his. As Glenn's executive functioning diminishes due to his dementia diagnosis, his musical being-"and I would say his heart self," Elizabeth adds-only grows stronger..

Profiled recently in The Guardian and the recipient of the legacy award at the 2025 PTP Pink Awards, Beverly Glenn-Copeland is a legendary singer, composer and transgender activist whose creative output has spanned over 50 years. Together with his wife Elizabeth Copeland, they've made a life sharing their unselfish hearts-ones too large for earthly configuration-through art and community.

Now, as Glenn lives with a version of Dementia known as LATE, their walk has taken on a different weight. Out of this season comes Laughter In Summer, an album the couple made together-realizing, before long, that it was a love letter to one another: a tender ledger of memories, shared devotion, grief and joy.

Elizabeth has now rightly taken her place as producer of Glenn's work, shaping Laughter In Summer alongside their music director, Alex Samaras.

In 2024, before a Montreal performance, they were invited to spend a few days recording alongside producer and engineer Howard Bilerman (Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Vic Chesnutt, and Wolf Parade) at the iconic Hotel2Tango. There was no plan to make a record. They simply wanted to capture the songs they had been singing on tour, joined by a choir of Montreal voices gathered by Alex. None of the singers had rehearsed with Glenn and Elizabeth. As the engineers were getting the mic levels set, Glenn, Elizabeth and the choir loosely rehearsed their first song. This rehearsal is what you hear on "Let Us Dance, Movement 2". Every other song on the record was done in Glenn's preferred style-one take only.

The making of Laughter In Summer became another way of being present with each other - songs not just as compositions but as testaments.

"From the moment we are born, we are walking towards our deaths," Elizabeth says. "And that's okay. In order for there to be birth, there must be death." Glenn tells her that when he goes, he will be able to be with her even more than now. For Elizabeth, the thought is both comfort and pain. But what sustains them both is Glenn's refusal to stop giving. "Sometimes he'll hold my hands and say, 'I have so much more to give. I've got so much to give these young people.'"

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