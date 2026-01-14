Brandy & Monica Earn 2026 Pollstar Nomination for R&B Tour of the Year

(The Syndicate) Brandy and Monica have been nominated for R&B Tour of the Year at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards, recognizing the extraordinary impact of their historic, first-ever co-headlining The Boy Is Mine Tour. Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the sold-out nationwide arena tour marked a full-circle moment more than 27 years after the duo's chart-dominating duet "The Boy Is Mine" spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them a GRAMMY Award, reshaping the musical and cultural landscape.

In the R&B Tour of the Year category - which recognizes professionalism and dedication to the art and craft of live performance - Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine Tour was nominated alongside Chris Brown ("Breezy Bowl XX World Tour"), Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle & Stephanie Mills ("The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage."), Leon Thomas ("MUTTS DON'T HEEL World Tour"), Mary J. Blige ("For My Fans Tour"), and The Weeknd ("After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour"), placing The Boy Is Mine Tour among the most artistically and commercially significant R&B tours of the year.

Throughout the tour Brandy and Monica were praised by Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Essence, EBONY, The New York Times, and more for their vocal mastery, emotional intimacy, and cultural resonance. Featuring a multi-generational lineup including Kelly Rowland, Coco Jones, Muni Long, and American Idol 2025 winner Jamal Roberts, The Boy Is Mine Tour brought together artists and audiences across eras. Select dates throughout the tour also featured special guest performances from Mýa and Keyshia Cole, further amplifying the tour's celebration of women whose voices have helped define modern R&B. At various stops, Brandy and Monica were also joined on stage by a rotating roster of surprise guests including Missy Elliott, Ciara, Ludacris, Sexxy Red, Jermaine Dupris, Ella Mai, LL COOL J, Kehlani, Tyrese, 50 Cent, and more, turning individual nights into once-in-a-lifetime moments and reinforcing the tour's status as a true celebration of R&B culture.

The Pollstar Awards are the live entertainment industry's only peer-voted honors, recognizing excellence across touring, festivals, venues, promoters, executives, and production companies worldwide. Nominations are submitted by Pollstar's nominating committee, composed of agents, promoters, managers, production professionals, venue representatives, and other touring executives. Winners are determined through a combination of Pollstar subscriber voting, industry data, and ticket sales.

The 37th Annual Pollstar Awards will take place April 15, 2026, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles as part of Pollstar Live!, the world's largest gathering of live music industry professionals. Voting opens to Pollstar subscribers on January 16 and runs through February 6 at 5:00 p.m. PT, with subscribers able to vote by logging into Pollstar.com.

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