Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver Lead Rolling Loud U.S. Lineup

(align) After celebrating a decade of defining hip-hop culture worldwide, Rolling Loud, The World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival, enters a new era in 2026 by announcing the lineup for Rolling Loud 2026 in Orlando. The stacked lineup features headliners Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Don Toliver, and 75+ artists redefining today's hip-hop landscape. Rolling Loud 2026, its only U.S. festival of the year, will take place May 8-10, 2026 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Rolling Loud once again hands its main stage to the artists driving hip-hop's current moment, led by headliners Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver. Fresh off one of the most talked-about Rolling Loud performances in recent memory - a 2.5-hour marathon set at Rolling Loud California 2025 just days after releasing I AM MUSIC, complete with a surprise appearance by The Weeknd and a legendary Kai Cenat livestream from the stage - Carti returns with his boundary-pushing era in full motion. YoungBoy Never Broke Again steps into a milestone of his own, delivering his first-ever headlining set at a Rolling Loud festival, as anticipation continues to build around his upcoming album Slime Cry. Already a major force in hip-hop, he sold over 500,000 tickets on his high-energy 2025 MASA Tour, proving the power of his devoted fanbase. Don Toliver also takes center stage as a headliner, following a string of unforgettable Rolling Loud performances, including a jaw-dropping motorcyclist stunt inside a cage at Rolling Loud Miami 2024, and continues to build momentum ahead of his highly anticipated 2026 album, OCTANE.

Alongside its powerhouse headliners, Rolling Loud 2026 showcases an impressive roster of hip-hop's finest, capturing a defining moment in the genre's evolution. The lineup brings together hip-hop heavyweights like Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, and Sexyy Red, rising stars like EsDeeKid, FakeMink, and Nettspend, and fan favorites like BossMan Dlow, OsamaSon, Homixide Gang, PlaqueBoyMax, SkaiWater, TiaCorine, Lazer Dim 700, and more.

"Rolling Loud 2026 represents a new chapter for us," says Rolling Loud co-founder Matt Zingler. "Orlando felt like the right place to evolve the festival. It's a new city, a new venue, and a lineup that truly reflects where hip-hop is today. From the headliners to the rising artists, this year is about celebrating the full spectrum of the culture while delivering an unmatched experience for fans at a price that keeps Rolling Loud accessible."

"This lineup is a statement," says Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif. "Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver each represent different forces shaping hip-hop right now, and bringing them together for our only U.S. festival of 2026 felt intentional. Eleven years in, Rolling Loud is still about putting the culture first and creating moments, elevating new voices, and building something that fans can feel proud to be part of."

Highlighted by three headlining performances across three days, Rolling Loud 2026 is reshaping its format to offer fans an unprecedented festival experience at an accessible price, with starting prices of GA passes at $279 and VIP passes at $599. Pre-sale tickets sold out in five days, so fans are encouraged to act fast as prices will continue to rise. Rolling Loud 2026 fans can also look forward to RL Week - a lineup of exclusive events and experiences taking over Orlando during festival week, with full details to be announced.

The Rolling Loud World Tour is making its next stops in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia on March 7-8, 2026. Rolling Loud Australia is set to make its long-awaited comeback - returning to the region for the first time since 2019 - with headliners Gunna and Ken Carson, plus Sexyy Red, Swae Lee, Tyga, Ski Mask The Slump God, Ian, Osamason and many more. In November 2025, the debut Rolling Loud India brought 65,000 fans together for an unforgettable weekend featuring international hip-hop talent and Indian superstars, including headliners Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver and Karan Aujla. The success was undeniable - so much so that Rolling Loud India is already confirmed to return in November 2026.

Rolling Loud California 2025 delivered one of the defining moments in the brand's history. From Playboi Carti's marathon 2.5-hour headlining set just days after releasing I AM MUSIC, to Peso Pluma becoming the first Latin artist to headline a Rolling Loud festival, and A$AP Rocky's dramatic return to the stage via helicopter - the weekend captured the scale, spectacle, and cultural impact that define Rolling Loud worldwide. In May 2026, Rolling Loud will write its next chapter.



Rolling Loud 2026 tickets are available now at rollingloud.com/2026.

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