The Julien's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction 2026 Announced

(MPG) Julien's Auctions and MusiCares unveiled additional details for their highly anticipated auction event celebrating Music's Biggest Night. The Julien's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction will feature unique, one-of-a-kind donated items from today's biggest artists, including benny blanco, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Cher, Jelly Roll, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo & Robert Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Tony Bennett,Taylor Swift and more, along with special items from MusiCares Person of the Year honoree, Mariah Carey. The benefit auction takes place on Sunday, February 1 live from Santa Monica, CA at 11am PT/2pm EST and online at Juliensauctions.com. Bidding opens at 6am PT today.

Additional highlights announced today include more than 50 personal items donated by genre-spanning icons including Boy George, Coldplay, Depeche Mode, Eminem, Foreigner, Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Ringo Starr, Shakira, and Teddy Swims, with even more to be revealed.

Among the star-powered highlights hitting the auction block are a series of remarkable artist-donated items that span today's biggest names in music. Standout treasures include a Soundwaves Artwork from the sold-out series created from the audio recording of "Here for it All" signed by Mariah Carey (Est. $2,000-$4,000) along with the spare hood and trunk lid from her custom-built Pink 1961 Ford Thunderbird, which will be signed by Carey (Est. $800-$1,200 ea), a Gibson B.B. King Lucille Semi-Hollowbody Electric Guitar, autographed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars (Est. $2,000-$4,000) and a rare original large-scale painting by 19-time Grammy Award winner and 41-time Grammy nominee Tony Bennett, the legendary performer and 1995 MusiCares Person of the Year. The painting is one of only two large canvases from his collection (Est. $2,000-$4,000).

Also featured are one of a kind pieces including:

Billie Eilish's Acoustic Guitar That Has Traveled With Billie In Her Dressing Room Around the World on her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR

Cher's Noir Kei Ninomiya Designed Jacket, Embellished With Safety Pins And Worn In Promos for Her Dec 21st Saturday Night Live Appearance

Eminem's Owned & Worn Pair Of White/Black/Grey Signed Nike Air Jordans

Jelly Roll's 2024 "Interview" Magazine Photo-Shoot Worn Harley Davidson Leather Jacket

KATSEYE - Two Fedoras Worn By Lara Raj And Megan Skiendiel During "Gabriela" At Lollapalooza 2025 - The Group's Performance Was To The Largest Audience Ever For A Daytime Slot

Olivia Rodrigo And Robert Smith - Robert Smith Stage Played Guitar For His Performance With Olivia Rodrigo On June 29, 2025, During Her 2025 Headline Set At Renowned Glastonbury Festival.

Sabrina Carpenter - Three Different Stage-Used And Signed "Espresso" Coffee Mugs From Her Sold Out 'Short 'n' Sweet' Tour Stops In New York City, Nashville And Toronto

Rounding out the stellar line up are "The Tortured Poets Department" Epiphone Song Maker Acoustic Guitar signed by Taylor Swift (not played) (Est. $2,000-$4,000) and a Gibson Jessica signed by Slash (Est. $2,000-$4,000). A signed, hardcover edition of 18-time Grammy Award-winning and 83-time Grammy-nominated Sir Paul McCartney's 2021 book of the year, The Lyrics: 1965 to Present (W.W. Norton, 2021) hand signed and personalized to the winning bidder (Est. $8,000-$12,000).

The auction also features a curated selection of stage and tour memorabilia, including authentic props from Mariah Carey's "#1 to Infinity" Las Vegas Residency, alongside additional vintage collectibles, artist-signed artworks, and one-of-a-kind pieces celebrating music's most influential icons.

"For 19 years, Julien's Auctions has been honored to support MusiCares and its vital mission of musicians helping other less fortunate musicians," said Martin Nolan, Executive Director & Co-Founder of Julien's Auctions. "Through this enduring partnership, significant funds have been raised to provide critical assistance to members of the music community in times of need. The generosity of this year's MusiCares' Person of the Year 2026, Mariah Carey, along with the extraordinary contributions of many other renowned artists, makes a profound impact. A continued reinforcement of the strength, compassion, and solidarity of the global music community."

Julien's, the industry-leading pop culture memorabilia auction house, is once again partnering with MusiCares on a star‑studded charity relief auction celebrating the year's most outstanding musical achievements. For more than 19 years, Julien's and MusiCares have joined forces on this highly anticipated Grammy Week tradition. This year's event will take place live at the Recording Academy in Santa Monica, CA and online at juliensauctions.com on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Julien's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction plays a crucial role in sustaining MusiCares mission to provide a safety net for music professionals in times of crisis. Held in conjunction with the MusiCares Person of the Year celebration, this annual sale raises essential funds that help industry professionals recover from emergencies.

While the items on the block pay tribute to the creativity and legacy of music's most influential artists, the dollars raised translate directly into life‑changing support. Proceeds help fund disaster relief, mental health services, addiction recovery programs, and essential living expenses for music people and their families-needs that are especially urgent as MusiCares continues to respond to both immediate and long‑term impacts of recent devastating events.

"MusiCares is so proud to partner with Julien's to bring the most extraordinary music memorabilia to music fans around the globe," said Theresa Wolters, MusiCares Executive Director. "Through the generosity of Mariah Carey and other legendary artists over the years, Julien's Auctions has raised significant funding, allowing MusiCares to provide the essential care we do."

This official Grammy Week event precedes the 2026 Grammy Awards telecast, with proceeds benefiting MusiCares, the leading music‑industry charity. MusiCares provides the music community with a comprehensive network of health and human services, spanning physical and mental health care, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.

Related Stories

Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen Top Sellers In MusiCares Relief Auction

Ozzy, Springsteen, Grateful Dead items Lead MusiCares' Julien's Auction

Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young Items Lead Julien's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Never Before Seen Tom Petty Performance Part Of MusiCares Event

News > MusiCares