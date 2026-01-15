Disclosure Announce North American Spring Tour

(Capitol) Disclosure announce their Spring 2026 North America Tour - a 14-date live headline run kicking off on April 7 with a two-night stand at Southern California's Santa Barbara Bowl. Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, January 21, with the general on-sale launching on Thursday, January 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

Disclosure's artist pre-sale for the Spring 2026 North America Tour starts at 10 a.m. local time on January 21 - fans can go here to sign up for access now. With venue/promoter pre-sales beginning at 12 p.m. local time on January 21, the Spotify pre-sale starts at 2 p.m. the same day. All pre-sales end on January 22 at 8 a.m. local time.

Known for their wildly immersive live set, Disclosure will bring the Spring 2026 North America Tour to major cities across the U.S., including a three-night stand at Mission Ballroom in Denver (April 23-25) and two-night stands at The Eastern in Atlanta (May 1 and 2) and The Salt Shed Outdoors in Chicago (May 8 and 9). With support from a stellar lineup of artists (JADALAREIGN, Todd Edwards, Chloe Robinson, Malugi, Laurence Guy, and Mike Dunn), the tour will also include stops at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC (April 30), The Pinnacle in Nashville (May 5), and Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit (May 7), along with Disclosure's massively anticipated return to the Coachella stage (April 10 and 17).

Over the past couple of years, brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence have electrified audiences across the globe with a revamped stage show merging the potent energy of live instrumentation with a high-concept and hypnotically layered visual experience. In a triumphant start to 2026, Disclosure's tour announcement arrives as the duo gears up for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, where their smash-hit Anderson .Paak collab "NO CAP" scored a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording - a feat that brings Disclosure's total GRAMMY nods to ten.

Last month, Disclosure made waves with the premiere of their ecstatic new single "Deeper" - a powerhouse collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning, chart-topping R&B star Leon Thomas. Released via Disorder / Capitol Records, the lightning-in-a-bottle track immediately earned praise from the likes of Beatportal, who hailed it as "irresistibly slick" and noted that "Disclosure are having a good year, and that's putting it lightly." To that end, 2025 also found Disclosure amassing major acclaim for "NO CAP" (including raves from Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, and more) and turning heads with explosive tracks like "one2three" (their most recent work with DJ/producer Chris Lake, featuring GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Leven Kali) and "King Steps" (a thrilling team-up with fast-rising British-Gambian rapper Pa Salieu).

Dates for Disclosure's Spring 2026 North America Tour

April 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl *

April 8 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl +

April 10 Indio, CA Coachella

April 17 Indio, CA Coachella

April 23 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^

April 24 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom +

April 25 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom *

April 30 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater &

May 1 Atlanta, GA The Eastern +

May 2 Atlanta, GA The Eastern #

May 5 Nashville, TN The Pinnacle &

May 7 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre #

May 8 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed Outdoors #

May 9 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed Outdoors **

^ with Chloe Robinson

* with JADALAREIGN

# with Laurence Guy

& with Malugi

** with Mike Dunn

+ with Todd Edwards

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