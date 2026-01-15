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Earl Sweatshirt Delivers 'INFATUATION' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 15, 2026 4:32 PM EST
Earl Sweatshirt Delivers 'INFATUATION' Video

(Orienteer) Currently performing on his world tour, Earl Sweatshirt shares the music video for Live Laugh Love album track "INFATUATION." His first visual offering of 2026 takes place in an unnamed restaurant, pointing to the host of motifs about food that the wordsmith dexterously juggles on the laidback track.

It joins his previously released visual offering for "exhaust" produced by Navy Blue and featuring vocals from Erykah Badu, as well as "Tourmaline," where Earl sing-raps about spiritual protection, love, and his responsibility as a father with hazy, cinematic flair over a looped melancholic melody and "CRISCO," which sees Earl address what fans and media had already noted: an impostor, not Earl himself, took the mic to perform at his album listening party.

Live Laugh Love is out now via Warner Records and Tan Cressida to widespread critical acclaim. The project reveals a new dimension of Earl's artistry, marking a striking evolution from the raw isolation of I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside. For more on the album and where Earl is today, listen to last fall's appearance on the New York Times' Popcast.

Late last year, Earl launched 3LWorldTour, taking his celebrated discography across North America to cities such as Las Vegas, Houston, New York, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles for the 11th edition of fan-favorite carnival Camp Flog Gnaw. This month, he will set his sights on the EU and UK for shows in Sweden, Germany, London, Paris, Barcelona and more.

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Earl Sweatshirt Delivers 'INFATUATION' Video

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