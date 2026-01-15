GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Details Announced

(MR) Mercury Records proudly announces the release of GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, accompanying the upcoming film arriving in theaters on February 13.

From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-ManTM: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, GOAT is a high-energy original action-comedy that delivers big laughs and an even bigger heart set in an all-animal world.

Anchoring the soundtrack is the powerful first single, "I'm Good," featuring Jelly Roll, unveiled in a newly released trailer for the film. The track sets the emotional tone for GOAT, blending grit, resilience, and raw honesty that mirrors the film's themes. In addition to his musical contribution, Jelly Roll makes his vocal acting debut in the film as the character "Grizz." Watch the trailer HERE.

GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features a bold, genre-spanning lineup including Ayra Starr, Bryant Barnes, Chris Patrick, CORTIS, FLO, Jelly Roll, Joey Valence & Brae, Jon Bellion, KAIRO, KOLE, Lil Naay, Natania, PartyOf2, Quinn XCII, Russ, Trueno, and members of the GOAT cast. The soundtrack delivers a high-energy, emotionally driven musical experience that complements the ambitious storytelling of the Sony Pictures Animation feature.

Curated by Mercury Records, GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack underscores the label's continued commitment to pairing bold cinematic moments with equally compelling music, amplifying the film's emotional depth, intensity, and cultural resonance.

GOAT ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK - TRACKLIST

V.I.C. - Overtime

Jelly Roll - I'm Good

Quinn XCII - Best Day

FLO - Mamacitas

Joey Valence & Brae - Hooligang

Chris Patrick - Alley Oop

PartyOf2 - CRAZY

GOAT Cast / Gregory Fletcher - Goat Tears

Russ & SosoCamo - WYA

Trueno - Grandmaster

GOAT Cast / Jasper Ross - That's My Squad

KAIRO - Meets the Eye

Bryant Barnes - Don't Dream It's Over

CORTIS - Mention Me

Jon Bellion & Ayra Starr - Brought the Family

Lil Naay - Afro (Bonus Track)

KOLE & Natania - World Go Round

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