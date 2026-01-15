Gorillaz Streaming 'Orange County (ft. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson & Anoushka Shankar'

(NLM) Gorillaz climbs further up The Mountain with a new track out today titled "Orange County (ft. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson & Anoushka Shankar)", which comes with its companion track "The Hardest Thing (ft Tony Allen)." Side by side on new studio album The Mountain - out February 27th on Gorillaz' own new label KONG - the two tracks are also available now on a limited-edition Double A Side 7" vinyl.

Written by Damon Albarn, "The Hardest Thing" opens with the voice of longtime collaborator and friend, the pioneering musician and drummer Tony Allen who passed away in 2020. The song is a beautiful exploration of grief and hope, both central themes on new album The Mountain, with the haunting lyric, "You know the hardest thing is to say goodbye to someone you love, That is the hardest thing" carrying through into "Orange County." The uplifting track sees Albarn joined by singer-songwriter and poet Kara Jackson on vocals, as well as four-time Grammy-nominated sitar player Anoushka Shankar. Produced by Gorillaz and Bizarrap, "Orange County" was written by Damon Albarn, former U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate, Kara Jackson, and two-time Latin Grammy-winning, Argentine artist, producer and musical innovator Bizarrap.

The Mountain is Gorillaz' ninth studio album, an expansive sonic landscape of instruments and sounds, richly layered with voices, melodies and addictive beats, spanning a collection of 15 songs that embody the very essence of Gorillaz' collaborative ethos. The record features an extraordinary list of artists and collaborators including: Ajay Prasanna, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Anoushka Shankar, Asha Bhosle, Asha Puthli, Bizarrap, Black Thought, Gruff Rhys, IDLES, Jalen Ngonda, Johnny Marr, Kara Jackson, Omar Souleyman, Paul Simonon, Sparks, Trueno and Yasiin Bey; as well as the voices of friends and collaborators who have gone before us, including Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Dennis Hopper, Mark E Smith, Proof and Tony Allen. The Mountain is a playlist for a party on the border between this world and whatever happens next, exploring the journey of life and the thrill of existence.

The Mountain's release will coincide with a week-long Gorillaz takeover of Los Angeles featuring the Downtown L.A opening of House of Kong. The internationally celebrated multi-sensory excursion into the world of Gorillaz will make its L.A. debut and kick off its last run anywhere February 26th, running through March 19th at Rolling Greens.

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Gorillaz Streaming 'Orange County (ft. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson & Anoushka Shankar'

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