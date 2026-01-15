Jonathan Bailey & Ariana Grande To Star In A New Production Of Sunday In The Park With George

(Story House) Jonathan Bailey & Ariana Grande will star in a new stage production of Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Performances will begin at the Barbican Centre, London in Summer 2027.
Sunday in the Park with George has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. The production will be directed by Marianne Elliot, with design by Tom Scutt.
Tickets for the season at the Barbican will go on sale in May 2026 and will only be sold via the official Barbican website and box office. To be the first to hear details and all further information about the production, sign-up at www.sundayintheparkmusical.com.
Sunday in the Park with George is produced by Empire Street Productions and presented in association with the Barbican.
All further information about the production will be announced at a later date.
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