PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson Release 'Stateside' Video

(The Oriel Company) PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson have released a long-awaited music video for fan-favorite track "Stateside". Directed by Charlotte Rutherford, the music video opens with a bystander discovering a mannequin version of PinkPantheress in a Fancy That-themed shop window. The mannequin springs to life, bursting into performance before the walls begin to shake, revealing Zara Larsson as the force behind the disruption. The two mannequins face off, and their clash unleashes chaos that spills out into the streets.

"Stateside" has broken and is climbing the Global Spotify Top 200 charts, and officially charting in several local markets. The single marks PinkPantheress' 7th Official Chart's Top 40 hit, across the Atlantic, the track has now entered Billboard Hot 100, making it the 2nd from the Fancy That era and 3rd in Pink's discography. Fancy Some More? has surpassed 700 million streams globally, and is on track to become PinkPantheress' third billion-streaming project.

Fancy Some More? sees PinkPantheress bring together an international spectrum of artists, delivering 22 remixes. Remixes come from artists including Anitta, Bladee, JADE, JT, Kylie Minogue, Oklou, Rachel Chinouriri, Ravyn Lenae, Yves, and Zara Larsson; genre-defining groups and collectives such as Basement Jaxx, Groove Armada, SEVENTEEN (THE 8, MINGYU, VERNON.), and Sugababes; and acclaimed producers and DJs including Adame DJ, DJ Caio Prince, Joe Goddard, Kaytranada, Kilimanjaro, Leod, Loukeman, Mochakk, Nia Archives, and Sega Bodega. Each track offers a new perspective to the signature PinkPantheress sound, expanding the Fancy That universe.

Released in May last year and written and produced by PinkPantheress, Fancy That was created alongside aksel arvid, Count Baldor, phil, Oscar Scheller, The Dare and others, bringing together a collective of creative minds to shape her latest sonic evolution. As she steps into her fun and kitsch-y era, rooted in British culture, the 9-track project showcases her signature vocals and genre-blurring sound.

Last year saw PinkPantheress take Fancy That on the road, beginning with two sold-out shows at London's O2 Brixton Academy and ending with a 4-night residency at LA's The Wiltern. 2026 will see PinkPantheress make her Coachella debut followed by for an extended run of An Evening with PinkPantheress in North America, before to Barcelona's Primavera Festival for her debut festival headliner performance.

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