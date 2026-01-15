Sienna Spiro Scores A Hit With 'Die On This Hill'

(Capitol) Sienna Spiro's "Die On This Hill" hits Top 10 on the global Spotify Chart today. Sienna joins RAYE and Olivia Dean as the only other British artists in the global Top 10 and the only artist in that category who has yet to release her debut album.

With over 173 million global streams to date, the ballad has also hit new peaks on Spotify's charts at #12 in the US (with the #1 spot and cover of Today's Top Hits) and charting in 28 global markets hitting the Top 50 in 20 countries and counting.

The track continues to gain ground globally, peaking at #9 on the UK Single chart, #15 on both the global and US Apple Music Song Chart and on the Billboard Hot 100, where it's currently #54 and climbing. Sienna's track "You Stole The Show" is also making its mark, entering the Hot 100 at #81 and fast approaching 100 million global streams.

With her increasingly renowned mix of staggering vocals, emotional storytelling, and immense poise, it's almost impossible to believe that UK-born singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro is just 20 years old. And yet, she's found a global audience by not only releasing cinematic, soulful, and timeless yet subtly modern songs, but also - especially - performing them live to jaw-dropping effect.

Sienna entered 2026 amid a rapid rise, ringing in the year on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with an unforgettable rendition of "Die On This Hill," bringing the audience to their feet and leaving her host utterly flabbergasted. SIENNA also brought the heart-shattering ballad to Later... with Jools Holland and The Today Show, not to mention a six-night run opening for Sam Smith's historic "To Be Free: New York City" residency in late 2025.

It's no wonder she landed on Vevo DSCVR's hotly tipped "Artists to Watch" list for 2026 after receiving similar nods from the likes of Billboard, Stereogum, Pigeons & Planes, HypeBae, and L'Officiel. She was also shortlisted for the BRIT Awards' highly esteemed Critics' Choice of 2026 award, placing her in a class of winners and nominees that includes Adele, Dua Lipa, James Blake, Lewis Capaldi, and Smith, among others who have gone on to achieve immense success.

A DIY-minded artist who first started penning songs when she was only 10, Sienna's earliest inspirations included Frank Ocean, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, and Amy Winehouse. She soon began integrating jazz elements into her music while gently leaning toward more contemporary sonic aesthetics, as heard on her stunning early 2025 debut EP SINK NOW, SWIM LATER. She turned plenty of heads then, bringing breakout track "MAYBE" to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and joining Teddy Swims on his summer U.S. tour, but things accelerated quickly from there. Before the year was out, Sienna would display all the signs of a superstar in the making. She covered Notion Magazine and garnered additional praise from Rolling Stone, Wonderland, Dazed, and many more. She performed her track "Dream Police" on COLORSxSTUDIOS, and starred in Gap's "Give Your Gift" holiday campaign, performing a soulful reinterpretation of Miley Cyrus's "The Climb" backed by a multi-generational choir.

Sienna sold out her entire 2026 "The Visitor Tour" within seconds, including her first North America headline run, adding additional dates due to demand. Now, with a new project on the way, Sienna Spiro is continuing to evolve. She's figuring out before our eyes where she stands when it comes to love, femininity, and adulthood, and is building an immersive world to match.

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