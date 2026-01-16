BLACKPINK Confirm Their Return With 'DEADLINE'

(fcc) BLACKPINK has confirmed their long-anticipated comeback as a group with the announcement of their upcoming third mini-album, titled "DEADLINE". Set for release on February 27th.

Fans were delighted by a surprise video on the group's blog yesterday, featuring BLACKPINK's signature color - stirring up excitement. Marking their first album as a group in almost four years since their second full-length album "BORN PINK," their return as global top-tier artists is already generating excitement worldwide.

The album title, "DEADLINE," shares its name with the group's ongoing world tour, which began in July last year with a concert at Goyang Sports Complex (which marked the first time the venue has welcomed a K-pop girl group). This upcoming comeback is expected to be the grand finale to the emotional journey BLACKPINK has shared with fans worldwide throughout the tour.

According to YG Entertainment, the album will be released in a total of four versions: Photobook, Digipack, Package Box, and MD version. The Photobook comes in two editions: BLACK Ver. and PINK Ver. Each includes a 72-page photobook, selfie photocards, a group folded poster, and photo and graphic stickers. The Digipack (SILVER Ver.), which includes a different version for each member, contains a photobook, selfie photocards, a folded poster, and a photo film ticket.

"We would like to express our deep gratitude to the fans who have waited patiently for a long time," says YG Entertainment. "We hope to return the love and patience you've shown us with high-quality music, and we ask for your continued support."

Meanwhile, their latest single "JUMP" continues to climb the charts in the U.S., earning Gold Certification status from RIAA. "JUMP" became the fastest K-pop girl group song to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify and has now exceeded 470 million total streams. On the Billboard Hot 100, the track charted for 10 consecutive weeks, setting a new record for the group. It has also remained on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts for 26 weeks.

BLACKPINK is currently amidst their "BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR," spanning 16 cities and 33 shows worldwide. The group will perform at Tokyo Dome for three consecutive nights from January 16th to 18th, before wrapping up the tour with its grand finale at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on January 24th, 25th, and 26th.

Related Stories

BLACKPINK Reveal 'Go' Video Teaser

Blackpink Makes History As First Artist To Surpass 100 Million YouTube Subscribers

BLACKPINK Announce Historical Collaboration

BLACKPINK Reveal Deadline Track Details

News > BLACKPINK