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BTS Reveals New Album Title Arirang

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 16, 2026 10:36 AM EST
BTS Reveals New Album Title Arirang

(fcc) BTS revealed the title of their highly-anticipated new album, ARIRANG. "Arirang" is a traditional Korean folk song renowned both in Korea and around the world. Transcending time and generations, the song has long been associated with emotions of connection, distance, and reunion.

The album is a deeply reflective body of work that explores BTS' identity and roots. Known for the authenticity of the stories they tell through their music, BTS presents an album shaped by stories only BTS could tell. Drawing on the emotional depth of "Arirang"-its sense of yearning, longing, and the ebb and flow of life, the band ultimately chose the title for its strong resonance with their current journey. The new release explores universal emotions of longing and love and will resonate with the worldwide audience as a timeless legacy across generations and cultures.

Their identity as a band that began in Korea is intricately woven throughout the record. While the album spans a wide range of emotions, including love and longing, it is anticipated to be deeply personal yet universally relatable. Amid massive excitement surrounding the release worldwide, ARIRANG is shaping up to be the most anticipated album of the year.

Furthermore, anticipation for the band's comeback continues to build worldwide. Digital billboards featuring the logo of the band's new album have appeared across major cities including New York, Tokyo, London, and Paris. What initially began as a localized promotional campaign in Seoul has rapidly expanded beyond borders, reaching some of the world's most iconic metropolitan centers. The striking logo displayed on massive digital billboards has since been widely shared across social media, further heightening global excitement for the upcoming release.

The album title was revealed shortly after their recent tour announcement. The band's massive world tour in 2026-2027 will span 34 regions and 79 shows across the globe including Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and more.

Grounded in years built together with fans worldwide, the band's upcoming comeback will mark a defining new era for BTS.

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