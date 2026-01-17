Charlie Puth Streaming New Song 'Beat Yourself Up'

(Atlantic) Internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum and award-winning artist, producer, musician and songwriter Charlie Puth today releases his latest single "Beat Yourself Up," from his highly anticipated forthcoming studio album Whatever's Clever!, out on March 27.

"Beat Yourself Up" started as something I wanted to tell a friend." Puth shares on writing "Beat Yourself Up" and its inspiration. "We've never been the heart-to-heart types, so I wrote it in a song instead. I wanted to tell him that even though he has made mistakes along the way, he shouldn't be so hard on himself. That things will get better and he's not alone. While writing it, I soon realized this wasn't just for my friend but myself and so many others who can be hard on themselves. It's a message to keep going and be kinder to yourself."

Co-produced by Charlie Puth and BLOODPOP, "Beat Yourself Up" continues to set the scene for what is his most personal and explorative era yet and follows news of his biggest world tour to date, seeing Puth fill arenas across the globe this year.

Starting on April 22 at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, Puth and his A+ band will perform hits old and new across 34 dates in North America before venturing to Europe and the United Kingdom this summer. Tickets go on-sale today. For more information go to: https://www.charlieputh.com

2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/22 - Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA

04/24 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

04/25 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

04/28 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

04/29 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

05/01 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

05/03 - WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

05/05 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

05/07 - Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR

05/09 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT

05/10 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO

05/13 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

05/15 - Rosemont Theatre - Rosemont, IL

05/16 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

05/19 - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI

05/20 - TD Coliseum - Hamilton, ON

05/22 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

05/23 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

05/26 - EagleBank Arena - Fairfax, VA

05/29 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

05/30 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

06/01 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

06/03 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

06/05 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

06/06 - Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL

06/09 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

06/11 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

06/12 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

06/13 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

2026 EUROPEAN & U.K. TOUR DATES

06/27 - Tinderbox - Odense, Denmark*

06/30 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

07/01 - Allas Live - Helsinki, Finland

07/03 - Stavern Festival - Larvik, Norway*

07/05 - Stadtpark Open Air - Hamburg, Germany

07/06 - myticket Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

07/08 - Barts Festival - Barcelona, Spain*

07/09 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain*

07/13 - Olympia - Paris, France

07/15 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK

07/18 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

07/19 - Iveagh Gardens - Dublin, Ireland

07/21 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK

07/22 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

07/24 - Anfiteatro di Pompei - Pompei, Italy

07/25 - Villa Erba - Cernobbio, Italy

07/27 - Budapest Park - Budapest, Hungary

07/28 - Forum Karlín - Prague, Czechia

07/30 - Progresja Summer Stage - Warsaw, Poland

*Festival appearance

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