CVCHE Share '18 Days Later' And Announce Album

(Press Here) CVCHE have released their new single "18 Days Later" alongside the official announcement of their debut studio album Get Fluffy, out February 20. Redefining a genre of electronic music that no one asked to be redefined, Get Fluffy is a snapshot of where CVCHE began and a stake in the ground for where they're heading next.

"18 Days Later" was written during a mysterious 18-day disappearance and self-imposed blackout (not including a break dedicated to finding memes when inspiration started to run dry) and arrives with a question that no one ever asked: where did these guys go and why did the music sound like this when they came back?

"The track was started, abandoned, and then finished exactly 18 days later after a self-imposed blackout that closed the door on anything other than social media, emails, questionable sleep cycles, and an unverified number of late-night voice memos that will never be released," shares CVCHE on the new track. "The original session was going nowhere, so we dedicated ourselves to finding memes and checking our inboxes full time just to cleanse our palates. When we came back to it, the track made immediate sense which is either proof of artistic patience or a warning sign that making music is a far better way to spend your time than looking for memes. We recommend listening late at night, preferably after making at least one questionable life decision." Stream it here

Recording the collection over the course of a year while moonlighting in some of the biggest rock bands in the world, Get Fluffy is a compilation of all CVCHE's unapologetically weird and awesome hypnotic cuts dropped over the past year. Featuring recently released single "Private Volcano," a hypnotic downtempo groove that faces adversity rather than let it lie dormant waiting for the pressure to erupt, Get Fluffy channels the powerhouse talents of Jimmy Shaw (Metric, Broken Social Scene), Liam O'Neil (Kings of Leon), Dave Hodge (Broken Social Scene, Leisure Cruise), and conceptual artist Jon Morris (Windmill Factory, NOWHERE.io), into a 10-track project that CVCHE have been unveiling piece by piece and features fan favorite "The Star," a mesmerizing galaxy that beamed down to earth during a late-night jam session with Chris Seligman of acclaimed Canadian indie-rock band Stars, as well as recent singles "Welcome To CVCHE," "Eyes of Darkness - A Novel by Dean Koontz," and "Thumper." Full Get Fluffy track list below.

Making a name for themselves with their own brand of techno (a term used loosely and with love in the same way people say "salad" when referring to Jell-O with marshmallows in it), CVCHE (pronounced "Ceviche") have been rolling out music from their moss-covered studio using a large collection of analog, vintage synthesizers.

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