Jagwar Twin Streaming 'Welcome To The Circus'

(Big Loud Rock) Jagwar Twin opens the curtain on his next chapter with "welcome to the circus" - out now via Big Loud Rock. Playful on the surface and unsettling underneath, the track examines a culture driven by attention, illusion, and constant noise.

"The whole world is a circus. Most people are asleep in the audience. The moment you see the trick, you wake up," shared Jagwar Twin. "And once you're awake, you can choose to play any role you like. That's what the song is about."

Known for blending emotional intensity with dark, cinematic pop, Jagwar Twin invites listeners into a surreal world where spectacle, identity, and performance collide. "welcome to the circus" begins to frame the chapter of Jagwar Twin's evolving story. Personified through Sir Lucius and Roy, opposing instincts emerge in response to the same realization: one path seeks clarity beyond the system, while the other chooses to master it from within. The track expands on the themes of self-awareness and pattern-breaking, which were introduced by previous singles "LOOP" and "not your homie." This tension sits at the heart of his forthcoming album, lucius lullaby, expected later this year.

Following the viral success of "Happy Face" (RIAA Certified Gold) and Top 40 US radio hit "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)", Jagwar Twin has earned over 1 billion global streams, 1 billion YouTube views, and 10 billion fan-driven viral moments worldwide. In 2024, he supported Thirty Seconds to Mars on their global arena tour.

As a songwriter and producer, Jagwar Twin's collaborations span music and film - from Lana Del Rey's "Say Yes to Heaven" and "Big Eyes" (the title track for Tim Burton's 2014 film) to Travis Barker, Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots), Alesso, Martin Garrix, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Avril Lavigne.

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